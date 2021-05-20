Rumble Ponies Announce Updated Covid-19 Protocols Ahead of Upcoming Homestand

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, in accordance with New York State guidelines, have announced updated Covid-19 protocols for fans beginning next Tuesday, May 25 as the Ponies open up a six-game homestand against the Akron RubberDucks. These include elimination of testing and vaccination requirements in certain sections and the elimination of mask requirements for vaccinated individuals.

The Rumble Ponies are excited to announce vaccinated sections where social distancing is not required and neither are masks. Fans sitting in vaccinated sections will need to show proof of full vaccination. Fans are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Proof of vaccination can either be a physical vaccination card or electronic confirmation (i.e. Excelsior Pass). Fans sitting in non-vaccinated sections do not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test but will still be required to wear a mask inside RumbleTown Stadium.

In addition, fans 16 and under can accompany a vaccinated adult in a vaccinated section without showing proof of vaccination. Vaccinated sections will be sold at full capacity.

Tickets are also now available for June's 12-game-homestand that runs from June 8 through June 20. You can purchase tickets by going to our website at www.BINGRP.com, by calling 607-722-FUNN (3866), or by visiting the Rumbletown Stadium Box Office.

