Early Lead Doesn't Hold as Sea Dogs Fall to Fisher Cats

May 20, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats recorded three home runs in their 12-2 rout of the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium. The Sea Dogs fall to 9-6 while the Fisher Cats improve to 6-9. With the loss, Portland falls out of first place and the Somerset Patriots take sole possession of first place.

Portland's starter, Kutter Crawford, pitched 2.1 innings allowing 5 runs on three hits while walking two and striking out two. Adam Lau came in relief and tossed 0.2 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one. Denyi Reyes pitched 4.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out five. Reyes also gave up two home runs.

The Sea Dogs started scoring in the first inning. Grant Williams led off with a single to left field then Pedro Castellanos deposited the first pitch he saw from Maximo Castillo over the left field wall and Portland led, 2-0.

New Hampshire then exploded for eight runs on six hits in the bottom of the third inning. 13 Fisher Cats came to the plate and loaded the bases twice. LJ Talley sent a grand slam to right field and Samad Taylor drove home two runs off an RBI single. The other two runs came home on a bases loaded walk drawn by Chavez Young and a sacrifice fly by Austin Martin.

The Fisher Cats hit two more home runs throughout the game. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Talley hit his second dinger of the night. He hit a homer off Portland's reliever, Adam Lau, and extended New Hampshire's lead, 10-2. Taylor had a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Fisher Cats led, 11-2.

Portland and New Hampshire will face off again tomorrow night at 6:35pm. The Sea Dogs will send RHP AJ Politi (0-2, 3.95 ERA) to the mound while the Fisher Cats will have LHP Zach Logue (1-0, 4.11 ERA).

