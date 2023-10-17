Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Stanky Sauce
October 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Stanky Sauce for the 2023-24 season. This agreement includes the first ever Solar Bears branded hot sauce called "Solar Flare", making its debut at our Solar Status Members Meet the Team Event at Ivanhoe Park Brewery.
"We are excited for this new partnership with a cool and innovative brand that has local roots," said Chris Heller. "As Stanky Sauce continues to grow, we are thrilled to debut our new Solar Flare hot sauce. Follow Stanky Sauce on social media to find out where our sauce will be next."
Eddie and Eric Stankiewicz, Founders and Owners of Stanky Sauce said:
"We are thrilled to Feed Adventure alongside the Orlando Solar Bears as a corporate partner this season. Community involvement is a fundamental aspect of our company's mission, and we can't wait to share our flavorful offerings with our community, especially Solar Flare, the official Hot Sauce of the Orlando Solar Bears."
The Solar Bears open the 2023-24 season at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades on Thursday, October 19 at 7 p.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
