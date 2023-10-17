Thomas Caron and Carson Golder Assigned to Norfolk

October 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Tuesday they have received two forwards from the Moose.

Forwards Thomas Caron and Carson Golder have been assigned to the Admirals and will be on the ice for practice tomorrow morning.

Caron, 23, split time between the Moose and Trois-Rivieres Lions last season. The Quebec native spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Quebec Remparts. In 2020-21, Caron was team captain and posted 22 points in 30 games (12g, 10a).

Golder, 20, enters his first full season as a professional after splitting time with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets (WHL) last season. In addition to that, Golder played in one game with the Moose to finish his 2022-23 campaign. In 40 games with Kelowna, the British Columbia native totaled 40 points (23g, 17a).

--

The Admirals will open their 2023-24 season on the road in Savannah on Friday when they face off against the Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25th when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.