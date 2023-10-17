Flamboyant Opening Ceremony with Special Guests to Celebrate the Lions' New Era

The excitement is at its peak as the new era of the Lions kicks off on October 20 at Colisée Vidéotron, starting at 7 p.m.! The Trois-Rivières organization is proud to announce some of the various activations taking place during the inaugural game of the 2023-2024 season, presented by the Salon de Jeux de Trois-Rivières. The opening ceremony promises to be a fiery affair, with a variety of artistic performances. Get ready to be blown away by the sparkle of the pre-game and the performances of Ron Choules' team members.

In addition, on this memorable evening, Canada's Got Talent winner Jeanick Fournier will perform the national anthems, kicking off an unforgettable night.

To ensure that the atmosphere is at its best, 3,000 Lions flags will be distributed free at the entrance. Fans will be the motor that creates an exciting atmosphere to kick off the season.

In addition, two former Montreal Canadiens players, Steve Bégin and Marc Bureau, will be present for the opening ceremony and to sign autographs during the first intermission. A unique opportunity to meet these former CH players from the Mauricie region.

This opening match, a Franco-Quebec DJ Friday, will be presented by the Salon de Jeux de Trois-Rivières. By showing your match ticket, you can obtain a game credit at the Salon de Jeux to extend the pleasure of this exciting evening.

The Lions de Trois-Rivières are looking forward to kicking off their season on October 20 with a complete sports experience, from the ice to the concessions. Expect plenty of action, fireworks, goals and unforgettable moments! Reserve your tickets now and get ready to roar with the Lions on October 20 at 7pm.

