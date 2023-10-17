Conditioned Air Joins Champions Circle as a Premier Partner

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades of the ECHL are excited to announce an extended partnership with Conditioned Air, the newest member of the Champions Circle as a Premier Partner. This partnership continues Conditioned Air's commitment to the Everblades and Hertz Arena, bringing exciting content to fans everywhere.

"As the largest residential and light commercial HVAC company in SWFL, we are excited to expand our partnership with the Florida Everblades," said Greg Johnson, Conditioned Air's CEO and Executive Chairman. "This relationship compliments our commitment to our employees and community. Conditioned Air looks forward to being able to enhance the fan experience for the upcoming season!"

Fans of the Blades will have numerous opportunities to view the partnership with Conditioned Air including signage on two ice resurfacing machines, dasher boards in the Main Arena and Recreational Rinks and digital signage on the concourse along with the outdoor marquee. In addition, Conditioned Air has exclusive sponsorship of the Florida Everblades "Coaches Corner" series and Penalty Kill on all game broadcasts.

Chris Palin, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for the Everblades, expressed his excitement by stating, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Conditioned Air. With a dedication to enhancing the fan experience everywhere, they check every box for a perfect sponsor."

