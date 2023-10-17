Oilers Announce Series of Transactions

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the release of six players (Erne, Elder, MacRae, Gervais, Bondarenko and Roy) and the suspension of defenseman Justin Bean, who left to play for the Fife Flyers in Britain's EIHL. In addition, Yaroslav Yevdokimov has been transferred from a tryout deal (PTO) to a Standard Player Contract.

Erne and Elder played in both preseason games, with Erne collecting an assist. Both players were considered rookies by ECHL standards.

MacRae, Gervais, Bondarenko and Roy all played on Oct. 13 in Tulsa's first preseason game. Gervais and MacRae each scored in the victory. All four players were scratched for the 6-0 preseason victory over the Allen Americans at the Oilers Ice Center on Oct. 14.

Bean elected to play in Europe with the Fife Flyers ahead of his third professional season. The Pickering, Ontario native collected 24 points (4G, 20A) in 71 games with Tulsa last season. The Oilers retain the defenseman's rights by suspending him.

Yevdokimov entered Oilers camp on a tryout deal leading into his second North American professional season. Yevdokimov played in both preseason games, scoring in each game for a team-leading three preseason tallies. Prior to coming to North America, The Chelyabinsk, Russia native played in the KHL, VHL and Pro Hokei Ligasy (Kazakhstan).

Oct. 17 End of Day Roster

Forwards: Carson Focht, Tyler Poulsen, Eddie Matsushima (AHL), Kalvyn Watson, Jimmy Lodge, Michael Farren, Ryan Olsen, Dante Zapata, Dante Sheriff, Reggie Millette, Tag Bertuzzi, Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Kyle Crnkovic (AHL), Davis 'T-Bone' Codd (AHL)

Defenseman: Jarod Hilderman, Duggie Lagrone, Kylor Wall, Karl Boudrias, Mike McKee, Andrew Jarvis, Andy Carroll (AHL), Anthony Costantini (AHL)

Goaltenders: Rylan Toth, Gage Alexander (NHL), Tomas Suchanek (AHL)

Tulsa opens its regular season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

