ECHL Transactions - October 17
October 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 17, 2023:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Florida:
Billy Jerry, F
Ben Myers, G
Idaho:
Cooper Jones, D
Kalamazoo:
Brent Raedeke, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Tanner Brown, D
Scott Allan, D
Jacksonville:
Luke Bignell, F
Kansas City:
Jaxon Castor, G
Maine:
Branden Makara, F
Cole Dubinsky, F
Rapid City:
Billy Roche, D
Alex Carlson, D
Worcester:
Josh Boyko, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Florida:
Chris Ordoobadi, F from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jack Jeffers, F signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement
Atlanta:
Add Michael Marchesan, F signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement
Add Carson Gicewicz, F assigned by Milwaukee
Add Griffin Luce, D assigned by Milwaukee
Cincinnati:
Add Erik Atchison, F signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement
Florida:
Delete Brandon Hickey, D ECHL playing rights traded to Wheeling
Idaho:
Add Aaron Aragon, F signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement
Add Jake Murray, D assigned by Texas
Delete Jake Murray, D loaned to Texas
Kalamazoo:
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F traded to Allen
Maine:
Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston
Newfoundland:
Add Serron Noel, F signed contract, added to training camp roster
Norfolk:
Add Domenick Fensore, D assigned by Carolina
Orlando:
Delete Nathan Burke, F traded to Utah
Reading:
Add Eric Dop, G signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement
Add Solag Bakich, F added to training camp roster
Add Joseph Nardi, F added to training camp roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Add Nicolas Ouellet, F added to training camp roster (claimed from Norfolk)
Delete Kyle Olson, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Savannah:
Add Jett Jones, F assigned by Henderson
Delete Jett Jones, F loaned to Henderson
Tulsa:
Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement
Wheeling:
Delete Ty Glover, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Cam Hausinger, F traded to Florida
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 17, 2023
- Oilers Announce Series of Transactions - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - October 17 - ECHL
- Forward Keaton Mastrodonato Loaned to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Thomas Caron and Carson Golder Assigned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Stanky Sauce - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Sign Serron Noel - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals Acquire F Joe Nardi from Fort Wayne for Cash Considerations - Reading Royals
- Flamboyant Opening Ceremony with Special Guests to Celebrate the Lions' New Era - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- KC Mavericks to Host Halloween Game Presented by Children's Mercy Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Conditioned Air Joins Champions Circle as a Premier Partner - Florida Everblades
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.