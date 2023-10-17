ECHL Transactions - October 17

October 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 17, 2023:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Florida:

Billy Jerry, F

Ben Myers, G

Idaho:

Cooper Jones, D

Kalamazoo:

Brent Raedeke, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Tanner Brown, D

Scott Allan, D

Jacksonville:

Luke Bignell, F

Kansas City:

Jaxon Castor, G

Maine:

Branden Makara, F

Cole Dubinsky, F

Rapid City:

Billy Roche, D

Alex Carlson, D

Worcester:

Josh Boyko, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Florida:

Chris Ordoobadi, F from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jack Jeffers, F signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement

Atlanta:

Add Michael Marchesan, F signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement

Add Carson Gicewicz, F assigned by Milwaukee

Add Griffin Luce, D assigned by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

Add Erik Atchison, F signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement

Florida:

Delete Brandon Hickey, D ECHL playing rights traded to Wheeling

Idaho:

Add Aaron Aragon, F signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement

Add Jake Murray, D assigned by Texas

Delete Jake Murray, D loaned to Texas

Kalamazoo:

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F traded to Allen

Maine:

Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Newfoundland:

Add Serron Noel, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Norfolk:

Add Domenick Fensore, D assigned by Carolina

Orlando:

Delete Nathan Burke, F traded to Utah

Reading:

Add Eric Dop, G signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement

Add Solag Bakich, F added to training camp roster

Add Joseph Nardi, F added to training camp roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Nicolas Ouellet, F added to training camp roster (claimed from Norfolk)

Delete Kyle Olson, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Savannah:

Add Jett Jones, F assigned by Henderson

Delete Jett Jones, F loaned to Henderson

Tulsa:

Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement

Wheeling:

Delete Ty Glover, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Cam Hausinger, F traded to Florida

