Last Week around the Leagues

This past week ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers named Matt Cooke its new head coach, the Chicago Sky named WNBA Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon as its new head coach and the Professional Volleyball Federation added an expansion team to Las Vegas for its inaugural 2024 season. Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Women's National Basketball Association, American Ultimate Disc League, Northwoods League, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, and Canadian Football League.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that Matt Cooke has been named the fourth Head Coach in team history while Adam Pardy has been named Development Coach for the hockey club ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. Cooke, 45, brings over a 1,000 games of NHL experience to Newfoundland having suited up for four different teams in the league (Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild) across his 16-year professional playing career.

"I hope to build a culture within the room of togetherness."

Head Coach Matt Cooke on bringing his Stanley Cup winning experience to the Growlers

American Hockey League

As the National Hockey League opens its 2023-24 season, the American Hockey League is proud to have 583 graduates across the NHL's 32 opening-day active rosters, making up more than 82 percent of the NHL's initial player pool to begin its campaign. Many of last year's notable AHL players have made the jump to the NHL as the new season gets underway, among them 2022-23 AHL rookie of the year Tye Kartye(Seattle); 2022-23 AHL Top Prospects Team members Lukas Reichel(Chicago) and Tyson Foerster(Philadelphia); and 2022-23 First Team AHL All-Stars Michael Carcone(Arizona), Darren Raddysh(Tampa Bay), Alex Barré-Boulet(Tampa Bay) and Matthew Phillips(Washington).

Put Syracuse Crunch Ilya Usau down as the first goal scored in the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

No better way to score your first of the season, than in overtime.

Dominic Toninato delivers for the Manitoba Moose.

Western Hockey League

The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce the hiring of Roy Sommer as the team's new head coach. Sommer comes to Wenatchee after spending the 2022-23 season as head coach of the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League. "I'm looking forward to going back to the Western Hockey League. It's the league that gave me everything as a player and a coach," said Sommer. "I've spent a lot of years at the next level that the players want to get to, and I'm excited about helping our players get to that next level. I'm also excited to be joining the Wenatchee Wild organization as it gets started on its journey in the WHL."

WHL Top 10

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - October 2-8, 2023

Ontario Hockey League

As the National Hockey League (NHL) kicks off its 2023-24 season, a total of 398 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) graduates from its three member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) were among those named to the NHL's Opening Night rosters. The 398 CHL alumni, which represent just over 50% of the players on the NHL's 32 teams, mark the most of any development hockey league in the world.

OHL Saves of the Week

United States Hockey League

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced the Opening Night rosters for all 32 teams ahead of the 2023-24 season. The United States Hockey League (USHL) had a total of 190 alumni among those making the Opening Night rosters. "The USHL and its sixteen member teams are excited to see 190 USHL alum in the lineup to start the 2023-24 NHL season," said Glenn Hefferan, USHL President and Commissioner. "This is a testament to our commitment to being the preeminent leader in the hockey world. This further illustrates why the USHL continues to be the dominant choice for top NHL prospects choosing the USHL as their path to developing as professional athletes."

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

QMJHL Plays of the Week

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Chicago Sky have named WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon as the franchise's new head coach. "We are thrilled to welcome Teresa Weatherspoon as the new head coach of the Chicago Sky," Sky Co-Owner & Operating Chairman Nadia Rawlinson said. "A WNBA legend and five-time All-Star, Olympian, and college national champion, Teresa brings a wealth of NBA and college coaching experience to the Sky. Her standard of excellence and history of winning at all levels, coaching expertise, knowledge of the game, passion, energy, and skill in player development make Teresa the perfect choice to build on our championship culture and usher in an exciting new era."

WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon is the next Chicago Sky coach

Jonquel Jones posted 27 PTS, 3 AST, and 8 REB in the New York Liberty's defeat of the Las Vegas Aces 87-73 in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals forcing a Game 4.

NBA G League

The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, announced a three-team trade resulting in the Squadron acquiring the returning player rights to 2021 NBA G League Finals MVP Devin Cannady. In this trade, the Delaware Blue Coats received the returning player rights to former Squadron guard Javonte Smart and the South Bay Lakers received Delaware's first and second round picks in the 2024 NBA G League Draft. As a member of the Lakeland Magic, Cannady received G League Finals MVP accolades after scoring 22 points in the championship. Cannady most recently played for the South Bay Lakers in 2022-23. Last season, he averaged 12.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Pro Volleyball Federation, the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, announced Las Vegas as its newest market, giving the League seven teams that will play during its 2024 inaugural season. The ownership group for the Las Vegas team includes a mix of local ties, along with high-profile individuals sure to bring excitement to the market. The group is led by local political leader Andy Abboud and former Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning. The Las Vegas team also announced its head coach, American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee Fran Flory. lory, who will lead the team's volleyball operations, spent 31 years as a college head coach, including 24 at LSU where she was the school's all-time winningest head coach and led the Tigers to nine NCAA tournament appearances, seven SEC West titles, and an SEC championship title in 2009.

American Ultimate Disc League

In his second season as a pro, Atlanta Hustle Justin Burnett earned unanimous First Team All Defense honors, and finished with the third most blocks in the league!

BASEBALL

Northwoods League

The Northwoods League is thrilled to announce the addition of the Badlands Big Sticks from Dickinson, ND for the 2024 season. This exciting development heralds a new era in the Northwoods League for North Dakota baseball and promises to elevate the League's competitive landscape while delivering unparalleled entertainment to fans across the region. "The Big Sticks have become a staple for Dickinson and the surrounding communities during our short summer window in North Dakota," said Big Sticks owner Dave Ouellette. "Adding the Bismarck Larks and Minot Hot Tots to our in-state rivalries now will be a huge score for all three of those communities and especially Dickinson. This will give the local fans, host families and businesses more opportunities at Dickinson's Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark with a longer 36 home game schedule and make some easier road trip travels for them to watch their boys on the road as well.

Badlands Big Sticks to join Northwoods League, 24th team in league

Frontier League

The Tri-City ValleyCats announced that they will be mutually parting ways with Field Manager Pete Incaviglia. Incaviglia has expressed an interest in being closer to his home and family in Texas as he contemplates his decision to return to the field. Tri-City will now begin the search for their next Field Manager as they prepare for the 2024 Frontier League season.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Angel City forward Sydney Leroux produces an unbelievable acrobatic effort to add to her side's lead! With the eventual win over Portland, Angel City qualified for the 2023 NWSL Playoffs.

United Soccer League Championship

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 31 of the 2023 regular season with Miami FC forward Joaquin Rivas voted the Championship Player of the Week, after the El Salvador international led a key comeback victory against the Charleston Battery to keep Miami above the playoff line going to the final day of the regular season.

Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to announce the 2023-24 tenth anniversary season schedule. The schedule sees 13 teams from across the U.S. and Mexico against each other through 156 regular season games. The MASL standings will be based on a 3-2-1 point system. A team winning in regulation time will receive three points in the standings, while the losing team will receive none. For an overtime or shoot-out win, a team will be awarded two points and a single point will go to the losing team.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) joins the lacrosse community in celebrating the International Olympic Committee's decision to add lacrosse to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. "The IOC's decision today marks a monumental moment for our sport. We're thrilled that the first game of North America is returning to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles," said Paul Rabil, Co-founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Lacrosse competed for a gold medal at the 1904 and 1908 Summer Olympics, then as a demonstration sport in 1928, 1932 and 1948. The game's return will be transformative for players and fans around the world, and I look forward to our Olympic format play in the 2024 Championship Series in February. A huge note of gratitude to everyone who participated in helping this come to fruition, especially the LA28 committee, World Lacrosse, and the IOC."

