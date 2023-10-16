Growlers name Matt Cooke Head Coach, Adam Pardy Development Coach

October 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that Matt Cooke has been named the fourth Head Coach in team history while Adam Pardy has been named Development Coach for the hockey club ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Cooke, 45, brings over a 1,000 games of NHL experience to Newfoundland having suited up for four different teams in the league (Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild) across his 16-year professional playing career.

A Stanley Cup winner in 2008-09 with Pittsburgh, Cooke played in over 100 NHL playoff games with his team making the postseason 12 times during his 16 seasons in the league.

The Belleville, Ontario native played three seasons with the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL prior to turning pro and was also a member of the 1998 Team Canada World Junior team.

Pardy, 39, Suited up for a decade in the NHL and made a name for himself as a physical presence on the blueline in the 300+ games he played in the league.

He last played professionally in the 2018-19 season when he hoisted the Kelly Cup with Newfoundland in the team's inaugural year.

A native of Bonavista, Pardy finished a 14-year professional career having suited up for six different NHL teams (Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators).

With the additions of Cooke and Pardy, the Growlers are excited to add 1,506 games of NHL experience to their bench.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 16, 2023

Growlers name Matt Cooke Head Coach, Adam Pardy Development Coach - Newfoundland Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.