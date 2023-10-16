Swamp Rabbits Announce Fluor as Pillar Partner Ahead of 2023-24 Season

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Fluor has become a Pillar Partner for the upcoming 2023-24 season presented by Bon Secours.

Greenville's season begins Saturday, October 21, 2023, when the Swamp Rabbits host the Norfolk Admirals at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, affectionately referred to by locals as, "The Well." Puck drop is 7:05 p.m., Eastern.

Fluor, who built the arena in 1998, has supported the Swamp Rabbits since 2016.

As a Pillar Partner, Fluor will be featured on the Zamboni that will service, 'The Ice that Fluor Built,' in recognition of Fluor's contributions to the construction of the arena. Along with the Zamboni, Fluor's logo will be placed within the ice inside the neutral zone and will be featured on the chest of the Swamp Rabbits' warmup jerseys commemorating the 25th anniversary of the arena and the inaugural Greenville Grrrowl team that first brought hockey to the Upstate.

"Fluor has been a valuable business and community partner of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and we are thrilled to take the relationship to the next level," said Tim Vieira, President of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. "

"Economic development and community involvement are major focus areas for both Fluor and the Swamp Rabbits," said Jennifer Foelske, general manager of Fluor's Greenville office. "Not only does this partnership bring joy to thousands of fans each year, but the revenue generated that goes back into our communities is truly life changing and adds to the vibrancy of Greenville. From ownership down to all the players, coaches and staff, this is a top-notch organization that Fluor is pleased to partner with."

The warmup jersey, which combines the iconic gold and purple of the Grrrowl with a Swamp Rabbits adaptation of the Grrrowl's logo, will bolster a patch on the back of the jersey with the Golf for Greenville logo. Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, the warmup jerseys will be auctioned to the public, with all proceeds benefiting Golf for Greenville, a Fluor employee-led charity golf tournament that has raised more than $7.4 million dollars to assist local community organizations.

"This program is a testament to the value we place in our relationship with Fluor and our pride in the shared, positive impact we will continue to have on the community," added Vieira.

Through a continued partnership with Fluor, the Swamp Rabbits have contributed $93,225 to Golf for Greenville in the past three years.

