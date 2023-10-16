ECHL Season Opens on Thursday
October 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The 36th season of the ECHL begins on Thursday when the Orlando Solar Bears host the two-time defending Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades at Amway Center and the Iowa Heartlanders welcome the Rapid City Rush to Xtream Arena. Opening Weekend continues with seven games on Friday and 13 games on Saturday before concluding with three games on Sunday.
Friday's schedule features a pair of rematches from the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs with Newfoundland hosting Reading and Idaho welcoming Allen. Other games on Friday's schedule include Indy entertaining Fort Wayne, Maine visiting Trois-Rivières, Savannah hosting Norfolk and Wichita taking on Kansas City.
Eleven teams open their home schedule on Saturday including Maine hosting Trois-Rivières, South Carolina welcoming Orlando, Atlanta taking on Savannah, Jacksonville entertaining Florida, Kalamazoo hosting Toledo, Norfolk visiting Greenville, Kansas City welcoming Wichita, Worcester taking on Adirondack, Fort Wayne entertaining Indy, Cincinnati hosting Wheeling and Utah taking on Tulsa.
Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that has 28 teams in 20 states and two Canadian provinces playing 1,008 games from Oct. 19, 2023 to April 14, 2024. The ECHL is the third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, and last season welcomed an average of 4,639 fans per game, marking the League's highest per-game average in nine years. Additionally, between the regular season and Kelly Cup Playoffs, an all-time record of 5,044,458 fans attended ECHL games.
The ECHL has affiliations with 28 teams in the National Hockey League in 2023-24, marking the 27th consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL.
New faces behind the benches
Five of the 28 ECHL teams will have a new coach in charge as the 2023-24 season gets underway.
Derek Nesbitt enters his first season as head coach in Atlanta after serving as the club's assistant coach last season. Nesbitt played 441 of his 544 career ECHL games with the Gladiators and is tied for 23rd in league history with 538 career points.
In Fort Wayne, Jesse Kallechy joins the Komets as head coach after serving as Florida's assistant coach for the previous three seasons.
Matt Cooke, who played over 1,000 career NHL games over 16 seasons with Vancouver, Washington, Pittsburgh and Minnesota, gets his first coaching assignment with Newfoundland.
Ron Choules is the new head coach in Trois-Rivières after previously spending six seasons as head coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Pat Mikesch takes over in Toledo for his first professional head-coaching job after spending eight seasons as head coach for Green Bay in the United States Hockey League from 2014-22.
Approaching milestones
Justin Taylor of Kalamazoo begins the season third all-time with 795 games played. He enters the season 65 games shy of passing Sam Ftorek for second place on the ECHL's all-time games played list. Taylor sits ninth all-time with 276 goals and is tied for 23rd with 538 points.
Garet Hunt, who is the league's all-time leader with 2,678 penalty minutes, returns to the ECHL after playing last season in the KHL, and ranks sixth all-time with 709 games played.
On the coaching front, Florida's Brad Ralph, who is the league's all-time leader with 79 career postseason wins, enters the season sixth all-time with 446 regular-season wins. Ralph is 35 wins shy of moving into fifth place and is 47 wins away from moving into fourth all-time.
Tulsa's Rob Murray enters the season sixth all-time with 854 games coached and ninth with 421 wins. Murray is 72 games coached shy of tying Steve Martinson for fourth in league history.
Team Capsules
North Division
ADIRONDACK THUNDER
Location: Glens Falls, New York
Arena (Capacity): Cool Insuring Arena (4,794)
Coach: Peter MacArthur, 2nd Season (32-29-11)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Newfoundland (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: New Jersey Devils
AHL Affiliate: Utica Comets
2022-23 in review
Record: 32-29-11, 75 points
Division Finish: 4th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 15th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.29 (13th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.38 (17th)
Power Play (Rank): 21.4% (T7th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.3% (15th)
MAINE MARINERS
Location: Portland, Maine
Arena (Capacity): Cross Insurance Arena (5,527)
Coach: Terrence Wallin, 2nd Season (42-27-3)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Reading (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Boston Bruins
AHL Affiliate: Providence Bruins
2022-23 in review
Record: 42-27-3, 87 points
Division Finish: 3rd, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 10th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.71 (T3rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.92 (6th)
Power Play (Rank): 20.6% (12th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.3% (8th)
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS
Location: St. John's, Newfoundland
Arena (Capacity): Mary Brown's Centre (6,287)
Coach: Matt Cooke, 1st Season
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Eastern Conference Finals to Florida (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Toronto Maple Leafs
AHL Affiliate: Toronto Marlies
2022-23 in review
Record: 48-22-2, 98 points
Division Finish: 1st, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 4th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.76 (2nd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.01 (11th)
Power Play (Rank): 24.2% (3rd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.4% (T6th)
NORFOLK ADMIRALS
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
Arena (Capacity): Norfolk Scope (8,468)
Coach: Jeff Carr, 2nd Season (20-39-5)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Winnipeg Jets
AHL Affiliate: Manitoba Moose
2022-23 in review
Record: 21-46-5, 47 points
Division Finish: 7th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 28th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.82 (26th)
Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 4.42 (28th)
Power Play (Rank): 15.9% (24th)
Penalty Kill (Rank): 76.6% (25th)
READING ROYALS
Location: Reading, Pennsylvania
Arena (Capacity): Santander Arena (7,160)
Coach: James Henry, 2nd Season (41-25-6)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Finals to Newfoundland (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Philadelphia Flyers
AHL Affiliate: Lehigh Valley Phantoms
2022-23 in review
Record: 41-25-6, 88 points
Division Finish: 2nd, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 9th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.64 (7th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.99 (9th)
Power Play (Rank): 19.1% (17th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.5% (T11th)
TROIS-RIVIÉRES LIONS
Location: Trois-Rivières, Quebec
Arena (Capacity): Colisée Videotron (4,390)
Coach: Ron Choules, 1st Season
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Montreal Canadiens
AHL Affiliate: Laval Rocket
2022-23 in review
Record: 29-40-3, 61 points
Division Finish: 6th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 25th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.00 (23rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.79 (26th)
Power Play (Rank): 20.2% (15th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.1% (23rd)
WORCESTER RAILERS
Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
Arena (Capacity): DCU Center (5,600)
Coach: Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, 2nd Season (34-34-4)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: New York Islanders
AHL Affiliate: Bridgeport Islanders
2022-23 in review
Record: 34-34-4, 72 points
Division Finish: 5th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 19th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.15 (T16th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.36 (16th)
Power Play (Rank): 20.9% (11th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.9% (21st)
South Division
ATLANTA GLADIATORS
Location: Duluth, Georgia
Arena (Capacity): Gas South Arena (9,119)
Coach: Derek Nesbitt, 1st Season
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Nashville Predators
AHL Affiliate: Milwaukee Admirals
2022-23 in review
Record: 35-30-7, 77 points
Division Finish: 5th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 12th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.14 (18th)
Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 3.33 (15th)
Power Play (Rank): 21.3% (T9th)
Penalty Kill (Rank): 78.1% (20th)
FLORIDA EVERBLADES
Location: Estero, Florida
Arena (Capacity): Hertz Arena (7,181)
Coach: Brad Ralph, 8th Season with Florida, 11th Season in ECHL (446-191-70)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Won Kelly Cup championship over Idaho (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers
AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers
2022-23 in review
Record: 38-25-9, 85 points
Division Finish: 4th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 11th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.13 (19th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.96 (8th)
Power Play (Rank): 14.9% (T26th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.3% (18th)
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS
Location: Greenville, South Carolina
Arena (Capacity): Bon Secours Wellness Arena (7,044)
Coach: Andrew Lord, 4th Season (111-71-34)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Jacksonville (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings
AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign
2022-23 in review
Record: 40-23-9, 89 points
Division Finish: 3rd, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 8th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.39 (T10th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.93 (7th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.5% (19th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.7% (22nd)
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Arena (Capacity): VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (8,500)
Coach: Nick Luukko, 3rd Season (84-50-10)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Finals to Florida (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres
AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans
2022-23 in review
Record: 44-23-5, 93 points
Division Finish: 1st, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 6th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.21 (14th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.88 (4th)
Power Play (Rank): 21.3% (T9th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.4% (14th)
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS
Location: Orlando, Florida
Arena (Capacity): Amway Center (9,049)
Coach: Matt Carkner, 2nd Season (30-33-9)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning
AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch
2022-23 in review
Record: 30-33-9, 69 points
Division Finish: 6th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 21st
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.04 (22nd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.61 (22nd)
Power Play (Rank): 20.5% (T13th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.9% (24th)
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES
Location: Savannah, Georgia
Arena (Capacity): Enmarket Arena (6,876)
Coach: Rick Bennett, 2nd Season (28-34-10)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Vegas Golden Knights
AHL Affiliate: Henderson Silver Knights
2022-23 in review
Record: 28-34-10, 66 points
Division Finish: 7th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 22nd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.88 (24th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.58 (20th)
Power Play (Rank): 20.5% (T13th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.9% (9th)
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS
Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
Arena (Capacity): North Charleston Coliseum (7,250)
Coach: Brenden Kotyk, 3rd Season (55-30-5)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Florida (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Washington Capitals
AHL Affiliate: Hershey Bears
2022-23 in review
Record: 45-22-5, 95 points
Division Finish: 1st, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 5th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.65 (6th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.69 (3rd)
Power Play (Rank): 24.5% (T1st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.7% (13th)
Central Division
CINCINNATI CYCLONES
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Arena (Capacity): Heritage Bank Center (6,955)
Coach: Jason Payne, 3rd Season (83-48-13)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Finals to Toledo (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: New York Rangers
AHL Affiliate: Hartford Wolf Pack
2022-23 in review
Record: 47-16-9, 103 points
Division Finish: 1st, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 2nd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.71 (T3rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.00 (10th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.4% (20th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.5% (T11th)
FORT WAYNE KOMETS
Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Arena (Capacity): Memorial Coliseum (10,500)
Coach: Jesse Kallechy, 1st Season
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Cincinnati (4 games to 3)
NHL Affiliate: Edmonton Oilers
AHL Affiliate: Bakersfield Condors
2022-23 in review
Record: 34-31-7, 75 points
Division Finish:4th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 16th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.71 (T3rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.79 (25th)
Power Play (Rank): 22.4% (5th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.9% (4th)
INDY FUEL
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Arena (Capacity): Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6,145)
Coach: Duncan Dalmao, 3rd Season (54-30-5)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Toledo (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: Chicago Blackhawks
AHL Affiliate: Rockford IceHogs
2022-23 in review
Record: 43-24-5, 91 points
Division Finish: 3rd, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 7th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.39 (T9th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.89 (5th)
Power Play (Rank): 20.1% (16th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.4% (T6th)
IOWA HEARTLANDERS
Location: Coralville, Iowa
Arena (Capacity): Xtream Arena (5,100)
Coach: Derek Damon, 2nd Season (22-36-14)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Minnesota Wild
AHL Affiliate: Iowa Wild
2022-23 in review
Record: 22-36-14, 58 points
Division Finish: 7th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 26th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.63 (27th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.56 (19th)
Power Play (Rank): 14.5% (28th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.3% (T26th)
KALAMAZOO WINGS
Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Arena (Capacity): Wings Event Center (5,113)
Coach: Joel Martin, 2nd Season (29-37-6)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Vancouver Canucks
AHL Affiliate: Abbotsford Canucks
2022-23 in review
Record: 29-37-6, 64 points
Division Finish: 5th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 23rd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.47 (28th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.14 (13th)
Power Play (Rank): 17.6% (22nd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.5% (19th)
TOLEDO WALLEYE
Location: Toledo, Ohio
Arena (Capacity): Huntington Center (7,431)
Coach: Pat Mikesch, 1st Season
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Western Conference Finals to Idaho (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Detroit Red Wings
AHL Affiliate: Grand Rapids Griffins
2022-23 in review
Record: 45-19-8, 98 points
Division Finish: 2nd, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 3rd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.50 (9th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.49 (2nd)
Power Play (Rank): 24.5% (T1st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.2% (1st)
WHEELING NAILERS
Location: Wheeling, West Virginia
Arena (Capacity): WesBanco Arena (5,200)
Coach: Derek Army, 4th Season (72-84-10)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins
AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
2022-23 in review
Record: 29-38-5, 63 points
Division Finish: 6th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 24th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.10 (20th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.39 (18th)
Power Play (Rank): 14.9% (27th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.2% (16th)
Mountain Division
ALLEN AMERICANS
Location: Allen, Texas
Arena (Capacity): Credit Union of Texas Event Center (6,200)
Coach: Chad Costello, 2nd Season (37-32-3)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Finals to Idaho (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Ottawa Senators
AHL Affiliate: Belleville Senators
2022-23 in review
Record: 37-32-3, 77 points
Division Finish: 2nd, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 13th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.61 (8th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.65 (23rd)
Power Play (Rank): 23.9% (4th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.5% (5th)
IDAHO STEELHEADS
Location: Boise, Idaho
Arena (Capacity): Idaho Central Arena (5,006)
Coach: Everett Sheen, 4th Season (130-62-13)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Kelly Cup Finals to Florida (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: Dallas Stars
AHL Affiliate: Texas Stars
2022-23 in review
Record: 58-11-3, 119 points
Division Finish: 1st, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 1st
Goals Per Game (Rank): 4.03 (1st)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.13 (1st)
Power Play (Rank): 22.2% (6th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.1% (3rd)
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS
Location: Independence, Missouri
Arena (Capacity): Cable Dahmer Arena (5,800)
Coach: Tad O'Had, 4th Season (97-94-25)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Allen (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Seattle Kraken
AHL Affiliate: Coachella Valley Firebirds
2022-23 in review
Record: 34-30-8, 76 points
Division Finish: 3rd, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 14th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.08 (21st)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.11 (12th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.1% (21st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.7% (10th)
RAPID CITY RUSH
Location: Rapid City, South Dakota
Arena (Capacity): The Monument (5,119)
Coach: Scott Burt, 3rd Season (69-59-16)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames
AHL Affiliate: Calgary Wranglers
2022-23 in review
Record: 33-34-5, 71 points
Division Finish: 6th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 20th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.36 (12th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.78 (24th)
Power Play (Rank): 16.3% (23rd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.3% (27th)
TULSA OILERS
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Arena (Capacity): BOK Center (17,096)
Coach: Rob Murray, 7th Season with Tulsa, 13th Season in ECHL (421-328-105)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Anaheim Ducks
AHL Affiliate: San Diego Gulls
2022-23 in review
Record: 22-41-9, 53 points
Division Finish: 7th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 27th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.82 (T25th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.88 (27th)
Power Play (Rank): 15.2% (25th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 75.5% (28th)
UTAH GRIZZLIES
Location: West Valley City, Utah
Arena (Capacity): Maverik Center (10,207)
Coach: Ryan Kinasewich, 3rd Season (77-60-7)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Idaho (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Colorado Avalanche
AHL Affiliate: Colorado Eagles
2022-23 in review
Record: 35-33-4, 74 points
Division Finish: 4th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 17th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.19 (15th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.60 (21st)
Power Play (Rank): 19.0% (18th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.7% (17th)
WICHITA THUNDER
Location: Wichita, Kansas
Arena (Capacity): INTRUST Bank Arena (13,400)
Coach: Bruce Ramsay, 5th Season with Wichita, 6th Season in ECHL (162-149-38)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: San Jose Sharks
AHL Affiliate: San Jose Barracuda
2022-23 in review
Record: 33-32-7, 73 points
Division Finish: 5th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 18th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.15 (T16th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.31 (14th)
Power Play (Rank): 21.4% (T7th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.8% (2nd)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 16, 2023
- Growlers Announce Training Camp Roster - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Season Opens on Thursday - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fluor as Pillar Partner Ahead of 2023-24 Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gladiators Fall in Pre-Season Battle with Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Announce Premier Partnership with the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, P.A. - Florida Everblades
- Growlers name Matt Cooke Head Coach, Adam Pardy Development Coach - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.