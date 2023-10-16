ECHL Season Opens on Thursday

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The 36th season of the ECHL begins on Thursday when the Orlando Solar Bears host the two-time defending Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades at Amway Center and the Iowa Heartlanders welcome the Rapid City Rush to Xtream Arena. Opening Weekend continues with seven games on Friday and 13 games on Saturday before concluding with three games on Sunday.

Friday's schedule features a pair of rematches from the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs with Newfoundland hosting Reading and Idaho welcoming Allen. Other games on Friday's schedule include Indy entertaining Fort Wayne, Maine visiting Trois-Rivières, Savannah hosting Norfolk and Wichita taking on Kansas City.

Eleven teams open their home schedule on Saturday including Maine hosting Trois-Rivières, South Carolina welcoming Orlando, Atlanta taking on Savannah, Jacksonville entertaining Florida, Kalamazoo hosting Toledo, Norfolk visiting Greenville, Kansas City welcoming Wichita, Worcester taking on Adirondack, Fort Wayne entertaining Indy, Cincinnati hosting Wheeling and Utah taking on Tulsa.

Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that has 28 teams in 20 states and two Canadian provinces playing 1,008 games from Oct. 19, 2023 to April 14, 2024. The ECHL is the third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, and last season welcomed an average of 4,639 fans per game, marking the League's highest per-game average in nine years. Additionally, between the regular season and Kelly Cup Playoffs, an all-time record of 5,044,458 fans attended ECHL games.

The ECHL has affiliations with 28 teams in the National Hockey League in 2023-24, marking the 27th consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL.

New faces behind the benches

Five of the 28 ECHL teams will have a new coach in charge as the 2023-24 season gets underway.

Derek Nesbitt enters his first season as head coach in Atlanta after serving as the club's assistant coach last season. Nesbitt played 441 of his 544 career ECHL games with the Gladiators and is tied for 23rd in league history with 538 career points.

In Fort Wayne, Jesse Kallechy joins the Komets as head coach after serving as Florida's assistant coach for the previous three seasons.

Matt Cooke, who played over 1,000 career NHL games over 16 seasons with Vancouver, Washington, Pittsburgh and Minnesota, gets his first coaching assignment with Newfoundland.

Ron Choules is the new head coach in Trois-Rivières after previously spending six seasons as head coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Pat Mikesch takes over in Toledo for his first professional head-coaching job after spending eight seasons as head coach for Green Bay in the United States Hockey League from 2014-22.

Approaching milestones

Justin Taylor of Kalamazoo begins the season third all-time with 795 games played. He enters the season 65 games shy of passing Sam Ftorek for second place on the ECHL's all-time games played list. Taylor sits ninth all-time with 276 goals and is tied for 23rd with 538 points.

Garet Hunt, who is the league's all-time leader with 2,678 penalty minutes, returns to the ECHL after playing last season in the KHL, and ranks sixth all-time with 709 games played.

On the coaching front, Florida's Brad Ralph, who is the league's all-time leader with 79 career postseason wins, enters the season sixth all-time with 446 regular-season wins. Ralph is 35 wins shy of moving into fifth place and is 47 wins away from moving into fourth all-time.

Tulsa's Rob Murray enters the season sixth all-time with 854 games coached and ninth with 421 wins. Murray is 72 games coached shy of tying Steve Martinson for fourth in league history.

Team Capsules

North Division

ADIRONDACK THUNDER

Location: Glens Falls, New York

Arena (Capacity): Cool Insuring Arena (4,794)

Coach: Peter MacArthur, 2nd Season (32-29-11)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Newfoundland (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: New Jersey Devils

AHL Affiliate: Utica Comets

2022-23 in review

Record: 32-29-11, 75 points

Division Finish: 4th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 15th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.29 (13th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.38 (17th)

Power Play (Rank): 21.4% (T7th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.3% (15th)

MAINE MARINERS

Location: Portland, Maine

Arena (Capacity): Cross Insurance Arena (5,527)

Coach: Terrence Wallin, 2nd Season (42-27-3)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Reading (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Boston Bruins

AHL Affiliate: Providence Bruins

2022-23 in review

Record: 42-27-3, 87 points

Division Finish: 3rd, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 10th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.71 (T3rd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.92 (6th)

Power Play (Rank): 20.6% (12th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.3% (8th)

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS

Location: St. John's, Newfoundland

Arena (Capacity): Mary Brown's Centre (6,287)

Coach: Matt Cooke, 1st Season

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Eastern Conference Finals to Florida (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Toronto Maple Leafs

AHL Affiliate: Toronto Marlies

2022-23 in review

Record: 48-22-2, 98 points

Division Finish: 1st, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 4th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.76 (2nd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.01 (11th)

Power Play (Rank): 24.2% (3rd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.4% (T6th)

NORFOLK ADMIRALS

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Arena (Capacity): Norfolk Scope (8,468)

Coach: Jeff Carr, 2nd Season (20-39-5)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Winnipeg Jets

AHL Affiliate: Manitoba Moose

2022-23 in review

Record: 21-46-5, 47 points

Division Finish: 7th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 28th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.82 (26th)

Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 4.42 (28th)

Power Play (Rank): 15.9% (24th)

Penalty Kill (Rank): 76.6% (25th)

READING ROYALS

Location: Reading, Pennsylvania

Arena (Capacity): Santander Arena (7,160)

Coach: James Henry, 2nd Season (41-25-6)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Finals to Newfoundland (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Philadelphia Flyers

AHL Affiliate: Lehigh Valley Phantoms

2022-23 in review

Record: 41-25-6, 88 points

Division Finish: 2nd, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 9th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.64 (7th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.99 (9th)

Power Play (Rank): 19.1% (17th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.5% (T11th)

TROIS-RIVIÉRES LIONS

Location: Trois-Rivières, Quebec

Arena (Capacity): Colisée Videotron (4,390)

Coach: Ron Choules, 1st Season

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Montreal Canadiens

AHL Affiliate: Laval Rocket

2022-23 in review

Record: 29-40-3, 61 points

Division Finish: 6th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 25th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.00 (23rd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.79 (26th)

Power Play (Rank): 20.2% (15th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.1% (23rd)

WORCESTER RAILERS

Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

Arena (Capacity): DCU Center (5,600)

Coach: Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, 2nd Season (34-34-4)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: New York Islanders

AHL Affiliate: Bridgeport Islanders

2022-23 in review

Record: 34-34-4, 72 points

Division Finish: 5th, North

Overall ECHL Finish: 19th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.15 (T16th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.36 (16th)

Power Play (Rank): 20.9% (11th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.9% (21st)

South Division

ATLANTA GLADIATORS

Location: Duluth, Georgia

Arena (Capacity): Gas South Arena (9,119)

Coach: Derek Nesbitt, 1st Season

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Nashville Predators

AHL Affiliate: Milwaukee Admirals

2022-23 in review

Record: 35-30-7, 77 points

Division Finish: 5th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 12th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.14 (18th)

Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 3.33 (15th)

Power Play (Rank): 21.3% (T9th)

Penalty Kill (Rank): 78.1% (20th)

FLORIDA EVERBLADES

Location: Estero, Florida

Arena (Capacity): Hertz Arena (7,181)

Coach: Brad Ralph, 8th Season with Florida, 11th Season in ECHL (446-191-70)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Won Kelly Cup championship over Idaho (4 games to 0)

NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers

AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers

2022-23 in review

Record: 38-25-9, 85 points

Division Finish: 4th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 11th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.13 (19th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.96 (8th)

Power Play (Rank): 14.9% (T26th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.3% (18th)

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS

Location: Greenville, South Carolina

Arena (Capacity): Bon Secours Wellness Arena (7,044)

Coach: Andrew Lord, 4th Season (111-71-34)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Jacksonville (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings

AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign

2022-23 in review

Record: 40-23-9, 89 points

Division Finish: 3rd, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 8th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.39 (T10th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.93 (7th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.5% (19th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.7% (22nd)

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Arena (Capacity): VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (8,500)

Coach: Nick Luukko, 3rd Season (84-50-10)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Finals to Florida (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres

AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans

2022-23 in review

Record: 44-23-5, 93 points

Division Finish: 1st, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 6th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.21 (14th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.88 (4th)

Power Play (Rank): 21.3% (T9th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.4% (14th)

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS

Location: Orlando, Florida

Arena (Capacity): Amway Center (9,049)

Coach: Matt Carkner, 2nd Season (30-33-9)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning

AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch

2022-23 in review

Record: 30-33-9, 69 points

Division Finish: 6th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 21st

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.04 (22nd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.61 (22nd)

Power Play (Rank): 20.5% (T13th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.9% (24th)

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES

Location: Savannah, Georgia

Arena (Capacity): Enmarket Arena (6,876)

Coach: Rick Bennett, 2nd Season (28-34-10)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Vegas Golden Knights

AHL Affiliate: Henderson Silver Knights

2022-23 in review

Record: 28-34-10, 66 points

Division Finish: 7th, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 22nd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.88 (24th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.58 (20th)

Power Play (Rank): 20.5% (T13th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.9% (9th)

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS

Location: North Charleston, South Carolina

Arena (Capacity): North Charleston Coliseum (7,250)

Coach: Brenden Kotyk, 3rd Season (55-30-5)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Florida (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Washington Capitals

AHL Affiliate: Hershey Bears

2022-23 in review

Record: 45-22-5, 95 points

Division Finish: 1st, South

Overall ECHL Finish: 5th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.65 (6th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.69 (3rd)

Power Play (Rank): 24.5% (T1st)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.7% (13th)

Central Division

CINCINNATI CYCLONES

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Arena (Capacity): Heritage Bank Center (6,955)

Coach: Jason Payne, 3rd Season (83-48-13)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Finals to Toledo (4 games to 0)

NHL Affiliate: New York Rangers

AHL Affiliate: Hartford Wolf Pack

2022-23 in review

Record: 47-16-9, 103 points

Division Finish: 1st, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 2nd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.71 (T3rd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.00 (10th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.4% (20th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.5% (T11th)

FORT WAYNE KOMETS

Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Arena (Capacity): Memorial Coliseum (10,500)

Coach: Jesse Kallechy, 1st Season

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Cincinnati (4 games to 3)

NHL Affiliate: Edmonton Oilers

AHL Affiliate: Bakersfield Condors

2022-23 in review

Record: 34-31-7, 75 points

Division Finish:4th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 16th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.71 (T3rd)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.79 (25th)

Power Play (Rank): 22.4% (5th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.9% (4th)

INDY FUEL

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena (Capacity): Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6,145)

Coach: Duncan Dalmao, 3rd Season (54-30-5)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Toledo (4 games to 0)

NHL Affiliate: Chicago Blackhawks

AHL Affiliate: Rockford IceHogs

2022-23 in review

Record: 43-24-5, 91 points

Division Finish: 3rd, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 7th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.39 (T9th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.89 (5th)

Power Play (Rank): 20.1% (16th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.4% (T6th)

IOWA HEARTLANDERS

Location: Coralville, Iowa

Arena (Capacity): Xtream Arena (5,100)

Coach: Derek Damon, 2nd Season (22-36-14)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Minnesota Wild

AHL Affiliate: Iowa Wild

2022-23 in review

Record: 22-36-14, 58 points

Division Finish: 7th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 26th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.63 (27th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.56 (19th)

Power Play (Rank): 14.5% (28th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.3% (T26th)

KALAMAZOO WINGS

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Arena (Capacity): Wings Event Center (5,113)

Coach: Joel Martin, 2nd Season (29-37-6)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Vancouver Canucks

AHL Affiliate: Abbotsford Canucks

2022-23 in review

Record: 29-37-6, 64 points

Division Finish: 5th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 23rd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.47 (28th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.14 (13th)

Power Play (Rank): 17.6% (22nd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.5% (19th)

TOLEDO WALLEYE

Location: Toledo, Ohio

Arena (Capacity): Huntington Center (7,431)

Coach: Pat Mikesch, 1st Season

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Western Conference Finals to Idaho (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Detroit Red Wings

AHL Affiliate: Grand Rapids Griffins

2022-23 in review

Record: 45-19-8, 98 points

Division Finish: 2nd, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 3rd

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.50 (9th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.49 (2nd)

Power Play (Rank): 24.5% (T1st)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.2% (1st)

WHEELING NAILERS

Location: Wheeling, West Virginia

Arena (Capacity): WesBanco Arena (5,200)

Coach: Derek Army, 4th Season (72-84-10)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins

AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

2022-23 in review

Record: 29-38-5, 63 points

Division Finish: 6th, Central

Overall ECHL Finish: 24th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.10 (20th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.39 (18th)

Power Play (Rank): 14.9% (27th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.2% (16th)

Mountain Division

ALLEN AMERICANS

Location: Allen, Texas

Arena (Capacity): Credit Union of Texas Event Center (6,200)

Coach: Chad Costello, 2nd Season (37-32-3)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Finals to Idaho (4 games to 1)

NHL Affiliate: Ottawa Senators

AHL Affiliate: Belleville Senators

2022-23 in review

Record: 37-32-3, 77 points

Division Finish: 2nd, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 13th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.61 (8th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.65 (23rd)

Power Play (Rank): 23.9% (4th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.5% (5th)

IDAHO STEELHEADS

Location: Boise, Idaho

Arena (Capacity): Idaho Central Arena (5,006)

Coach: Everett Sheen, 4th Season (130-62-13)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Kelly Cup Finals to Florida (4 games to 0)

NHL Affiliate: Dallas Stars

AHL Affiliate: Texas Stars

2022-23 in review

Record: 58-11-3, 119 points

Division Finish: 1st, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 1st

Goals Per Game (Rank): 4.03 (1st)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.13 (1st)

Power Play (Rank): 22.2% (6th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.1% (3rd)

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS

Location: Independence, Missouri

Arena (Capacity): Cable Dahmer Arena (5,800)

Coach: Tad O'Had, 4th Season (97-94-25)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Allen (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Seattle Kraken

AHL Affiliate: Coachella Valley Firebirds

2022-23 in review

Record: 34-30-8, 76 points

Division Finish: 3rd, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 14th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.08 (21st)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.11 (12th)

Power Play (Rank): 18.1% (21st)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.7% (10th)

RAPID CITY RUSH

Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

Arena (Capacity): The Monument (5,119)

Coach: Scott Burt, 3rd Season (69-59-16)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames

AHL Affiliate: Calgary Wranglers

2022-23 in review

Record: 33-34-5, 71 points

Division Finish: 6th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 20th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.36 (12th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.78 (24th)

Power Play (Rank): 16.3% (23rd)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.3% (27th)

TULSA OILERS

Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Arena (Capacity): BOK Center (17,096)

Coach: Rob Murray, 7th Season with Tulsa, 13th Season in ECHL (421-328-105)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: Anaheim Ducks

AHL Affiliate: San Diego Gulls

2022-23 in review

Record: 22-41-9, 53 points

Division Finish: 7th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 27th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.82 (T25th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.88 (27th)

Power Play (Rank): 15.2% (25th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 75.5% (28th)

UTAH GRIZZLIES

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Arena (Capacity): Maverik Center (10,207)

Coach: Ryan Kinasewich, 3rd Season (77-60-7)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Idaho (4 games to 2)

NHL Affiliate: Colorado Avalanche

AHL Affiliate: Colorado Eagles

2022-23 in review

Record: 35-33-4, 74 points

Division Finish: 4th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 17th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.19 (15th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.60 (21st)

Power Play (Rank): 19.0% (18th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.7% (17th)

WICHITA THUNDER

Location: Wichita, Kansas

Arena (Capacity): INTRUST Bank Arena (13,400)

Coach: Bruce Ramsay, 5th Season with Wichita, 6th Season in ECHL (162-149-38)

2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

NHL Affiliate: San Jose Sharks

AHL Affiliate: San Jose Barracuda

2022-23 in review

Record: 33-32-7, 73 points

Division Finish: 5th, Mountain

Overall ECHL Finish: 18th

Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.15 (T16th)

Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.31 (14th)

Power Play (Rank): 21.4% (T7th)

Penalty Killing (Rank): 84.8% (2nd)

