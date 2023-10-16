Gladiators Fall in Pre-Season Battle with Greenville

Greenville, SC. - The Atlanta Gladiators (0-1-0-0) built themselves a 2-0 lead in the first period, scoring twice while short-handed. However, four-unanswered goals from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-0-0-0) in the second period was the difference, as the Gladiators fell 6-3 in their pre-season opener, on Sunday afternoon, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Reece Vitelli opened the scoring with a shorthanded tally late in the first period (18:16).

The Gladiators added to their lead just under a minute later, with another shorthanded marker, this time by Alex Whelan (18:52).

Jake Smith scored for the Swamp Rabbits just before the five-minute mark of the second period, cutting the Gladiators lead in half (4:26).

Nick Prkusic would add another for Greenville, just over a minute later, tying the game up at two (5:42).

The Swamp Rabbits would strike again, this time Brett Kemp, giving Greenville a 3-2 lead (7:45).

Before the third period was done, the Swamp Rabbits scored again, this time courtesy of Ethan Somoza (15:37).

Dylan Carabia's first goal of the pre-season got the Gladiators back within one goal just under a minute into the final frame (00:49).

As the momentum was beginning to swing in Atlanta's direction, the Swamp Rabbits made it 5-3 on Ethan Somoza's second of the period (4:34).

Greenville would score again, just past the midway point of the third period, to make it 6-3, with Jake Smith potting his second of the contest (12:30).

Jacob Ingham made 20 saves in the victory for Greenville through 40 minutes, with Luke Richardson also turning aside 10 shots in the third period for the Swamp Rabbits. Gustavs Grigals turned aside 16 shots in his Gladiators debut, with Tyler Harmon making 15 saves in the loss for Atlanta.

