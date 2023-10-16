Growlers Announce Training Camp Roster

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers have announced the club's training camp roster as the team hit the ice at Mary Brown's Centre this morning ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

A total of 22 players have been named to the initial roster including one NHL contract, nine AHL contracted players, eight on ECHL deals and an additional four players at camp on tryouts.

The Growlers return to the Mary Brown's Centre to open the 2023-24 ECHL season on Friday, October 20 as they host the Reading Royals. Single game tickets for our opening home stand and the remainder of the regular season are on sale now as well as our 3, 9 & 18 Game Flex Packs.

