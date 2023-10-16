Everblades Announce Premier Partnership with the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, P.A.

ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades officially announce a multi-year Premier Partnership with The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, P.A. The Law Firm becomes the newest addition to the Florida Everblades and Hertz Arena Champions Circle.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, P.A. as a Champions Circle Partner," said Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Palin. "Their commitment to supporting local sports and their dedication to the community aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to a successful partnership that will enhance the fan experience, and contribute to the continued success of the Florida Everblades."

As part of this three-year agreement, The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine will enjoy exclusive rights in the Florida Personal Injury Attorney category, establishing themselves as the go-to legal resource for fans and patrons of Hertz Arena.

Their brand will be displayed throughout Hertz Arena and the Hertz Arena Recreational Rinks in various ways. The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, P.A. package is highlighted by sponsorship of the Everblades in-game Penalty Kill, Broadcast Booth sponsorship, and Main Arena Step Signage sponsorship showcasing their commitment to supporting the team's success on the ice.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Florida Everblades and Hertz Arena as a Champions Circle Partner," said Marc Anidjar, Managing Partner at The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, P.A. "This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting our local community and fostering meaningful connections. We look forward to an exciting partnership that will benefit both our firm and the passionate fans of the Florida Everblades."

