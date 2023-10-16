ECHL Transactions - October 16
October 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 16, 2023:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Anthony D'Aloisio, G
Ilnur Madiarov, F
Zachary Currie, F
Chad Lopez, F
Atlanta:
Tommy Munichiello, F
Alex Cohen, F
Cincinnati:
Jake Goldowski, F
Colton Kalezic, F
Mark Gordon, D
Stephen Mundinger, G
Julian Sime, G
Fort Wayne:
Cole Young, F
Kalamazoo:
Mariah Fujimagari, G
Reading:
Houston Wilson, F
Wheeling:
Oskar Autio, G
Jeff Solow, D
Dominiks Marcinkevics, F
Jacob Zab, G
Worcester:
Nick Pennucci, F
Jayson Dobay, D
Conor O'Brien, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Jake Fletcher, F
Cincinnati:
Malcolm Hayes, D
Fort Wayne:
Neithan Salame, D
Tristan Ashbrook, F
Idaho:
Daniel Hardie, F
Iowa:
Austin Eastman, F
Kalamazoo:
Aidan Spellacy, F
Tulsa:
Lincoln Erne, D
Kaden Elder, F
Sacha Roy, D
Worcester:
Chris Ordoobadi, F
Max Johnson, F
Michael Higgins, D
Myles Abbate, F
Todd Goehring, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Newfoundland:
Jake Hamilton, D from Savannah
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Adam Samuelsson, D traded to Indy
Cincinnati:
Add Landon Cato, D signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement
Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford
Fort Wayne:
Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Bakersfield
Add Tyler Parks, G assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Joseph Nardi, F traded to Reading
Newfoundland:
Add Jacob Modry, D added to training camp roster
Add Cory Dennis, D added to training camp roster
Add Jordan Escott, F added to training camp roster
Add Todd Skirving, F added to training camp roster
Add Josh Victor, F added to training camp roster
Add Adam Dawe, F added to training camp roster
Add Alex Koopmeiners, F added to training camp roster
Add D-Jay Jerome, F added to training camp roster
Add Kyle McGrath, F added to training camp roster
Add Daniel Cadigan, D added to training camp roster
Add Doug Pippy, G added to training camp roster
Add Jordan Maher, F added to training camp roster
Add Brock Caufield, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Jackson Berezowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Tate Singleton, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Nolan Dillingham, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Jonny Tychonick, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Tyler Weiss, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Neil Shea, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Dryden McKay, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Tulsa:
Delete Justin Bean, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Wheeling:
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D suspended by team, removed from roster
