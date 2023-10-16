ECHL Transactions - October 16

October 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 16, 2023:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Anthony D'Aloisio, G

Ilnur Madiarov, F

Zachary Currie, F

Chad Lopez, F

Atlanta:

Tommy Munichiello, F

Alex Cohen, F

Cincinnati:

Jake Goldowski, F

Colton Kalezic, F

Mark Gordon, D

Stephen Mundinger, G

Julian Sime, G

Fort Wayne:

Cole Young, F

Kalamazoo:

Mariah Fujimagari, G

Reading:

Houston Wilson, F

Wheeling:

Oskar Autio, G

Jeff Solow, D

Dominiks Marcinkevics, F

Jacob Zab, G

Worcester:

Nick Pennucci, F

Jayson Dobay, D

Conor O'Brien, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Jake Fletcher, F

Cincinnati:

Malcolm Hayes, D

Fort Wayne:

Neithan Salame, D

Tristan Ashbrook, F

Idaho:

Daniel Hardie, F

Iowa:

Austin Eastman, F

Kalamazoo:

Aidan Spellacy, F

Tulsa:

Lincoln Erne, D

Kaden Elder, F

Sacha Roy, D

Worcester:

Chris Ordoobadi, F

Max Johnson, F

Michael Higgins, D

Myles Abbate, F

Todd Goehring, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Newfoundland:

Jake Hamilton, D from Savannah

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Adam Samuelsson, D traded to Indy

Cincinnati:

Add Landon Cato, D signed contract, transferred from tryout agreement

Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford

Fort Wayne:

Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Tyler Parks, G assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Joseph Nardi, F traded to Reading

Newfoundland:

Add Jacob Modry, D added to training camp roster

Add Cory Dennis, D added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Escott, F added to training camp roster

Add Todd Skirving, F added to training camp roster

Add Josh Victor, F added to training camp roster

Add Adam Dawe, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Koopmeiners, F added to training camp roster

Add D-Jay Jerome, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle McGrath, F added to training camp roster

Add Daniel Cadigan, D added to training camp roster

Add Doug Pippy, G added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Maher, F added to training camp roster

Add Brock Caufield, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Jackson Berezowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Tate Singleton, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Nolan Dillingham, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Jonny Tychonick, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Tyler Weiss, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Neil Shea, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Dryden McKay, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Tulsa:

Delete Justin Bean, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Wheeling:

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D suspended by team, removed from roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.