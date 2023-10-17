Forward Keaton Mastrodonato Loaned to Steelheads from Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the Texas Stars have loaned forward Keaton Mastrodonato to the Steelheads.

Mastrodonato, 23, finished his college career last season at Canisius College leading the Golden Griffins in scoring with 36 points (16G, 20A) in 42 games. The 6-foot, 205lb forward signed an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) with Texas last season and made his debut on Apr. 1 in a 7-2 win vs. the San Jose Barracuda. He ended the year with the Stars playing in two games.

During his four years at Canisius College he accumulated 97 points (46G, 51A) in 123 career games. The Powell River, BC native was named to the Atlantic Hockey Third All-Conference Team and All-Tournament Team last season. He was also named to the AHA First All-Star Team (West Pod) in 2020-21 and was a Second All-Conference Team selection in 2021-22.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans.

