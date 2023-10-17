Royals Acquire F Joe Nardi from Fort Wayne for Cash Considerations

October 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Tuesday that they have acquired forward Joe Nardi from the Fort Wayne Komets for cash considerations.

Nardi, 26, joins the Royals for his second professional season. In his rookie campaign, the Edmonton, Alberta, Canada native played for the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League and the Toledo Walleye in the ECHL. Nardi scored a goal in his first of four AHL career games with the Moose, and totaled 23 points (5g, 18a) and 24 penalty minutes in 56 games with the Walleye.

The 5'10", 179-pound forward played for Northern Michigan University in the NCAA where he registered 113 points (41g, 72a) and 68 penalty minutes in 170 career games. Nardi served as the Wildcats' Team Captain and received NCAA (WCHA) Second All-Star Team honors in the 2020-21 season.

Additionally, Nardi played three seasons with the Whitecourt Wolverines in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (2014-17). In 2016-17, Nardi led the Wolverines to the 2017 AJHL finals as the team's captain and second-leading scorer in the playoffs (6g, 15a).

Internationally, Nardi played on Team Canada West's top line at past the 2015 and 2016 World Junior A Challenges. He won gold at the 2015 edition and served as an alternate captain in 2016. Nardi finished each tournament with four points (1g-3a) in four games.

The 22nd season of Reading Royals hockey begins on Thursday, October 20 with a season opener clash against the Newfoundland Growlers at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions in their first home game of the season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th. The Royals' Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families features a pregame block party on Penn St. from 3-6 p.m. as well as a post-game firework show.

To secure your tickets to the home opener and all 36 home games this season, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.