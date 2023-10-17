Growlers Sign Serron Noel

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that former Florida Panthers second round pick Serron Noel has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the upcoming 2023-24 ECHL season.

Noel, 23, suited up last season for the Florida Everblades after spending the previous two years in the AHL. After putting up four points (1G, 3A) in eight appearances for the Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21, the 6'5 winger notched 20 points (5G, 15A) and 74 penalty minutes in 64 games for the Charlotte Checkers in 2021-22.

Drafted 34th overall by the Panthers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa native played four years in the OHL, primarily with the Oshawa Generals before being dealt to the Kitchener Rangers to close out his junior career. Noel put up a cumulative 198 points in 241 games in the OHL.

Representing Canada multiple times on the international stage during his junior career, Noel was a member of the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup gold medal winning group.

The Growlers return to the Mary Brown's Centre to open the 2023-24 ECHL season on Friday, October 20 as they host the Reading Royals. 3, 9 & 18 Game Flex Packs are on sale now. Visit nlgrowlers.com/tickets today for further information regarding ticket options.

