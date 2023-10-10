Northwoods League Welcomes the Badlands Big Sticks for 2024

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is thrilled to announce the addition of the Badlands Big Sticks from Dickinson, ND for the 2024 season. This exciting development heralds a new era in the Northwoods League for North Dakota baseball and promises to elevate the League's competitive landscape while delivering unparalleled entertainment to fans across the region.

The Northwoods League, known for its commitment to player development and high-quality competition, warmly welcomes the Badlands Big Sticks to its ranks. As the newest member of the League, the Big Sticks bring a fresh energy and a strong dedication to excellence, perfectly aligning with the League's mission to provide a platform for top collegiate talent.

"We are delighted to welcome the Badlands Big Sticks to the Northwoods League," stated Northwoods League President and Commissioner, Ryan Voz. "Their inclusion further strengthens the League's reputation for showcasing outstanding baseball talent while fostering a strong connection with local communities."

The Badlands Big Sticks have been recognized for their commitment to player development and community engagement. Joining the Northwoods League provides an exciting opportunity for the Big Sticks to enhance their competitive edge while continuing to engage their dedicated fan base.

"The Big Sticks have become a staple for Dickinson and the surrounding communities during our short summer window in North Dakota," said Big Sticks owner Dave Ouellette. "Adding the Bismarck Larks and Minot Hot Tots to our in-state rivalries now will be a huge score for all three of those communities and especially Dickinson. This will give the local fans, host families and businesses more opportunities at Dickinson's Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark with a longer 36 home game schedule and make some easier road trip travels for them to watch their boys on the road as well. We are very excited to see the additional exposure and national recognition that the NWL brings with the number of teams and the ESPN+ broadcasts that get aired. We feel like this is a win/win situation for the NWL, North Dakota teams and most specifically the Community of Dickinson and we can't wait!"

Founded in 1994, the Northwoods League boasts a rich history of producing top-tier talent and offering fans thrilling, family-friendly baseball entertainment. The addition of the Badlands Big Sticks adds another dimension to the League's reach and impact, further solidifying its position as a premier summer baseball league in the Midwest and Canada.

