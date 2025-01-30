Orlando Solar Bears, Hammer & Nails Partner for 2024-25 Season

January 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, are proud to announce a new partnership agreement with Hammer & Nails, the premier location for men's luxury grooming experiences.

"We're excited about our partnership with Hammer & Nails," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "Partnering with the premier men's luxury grooming experience like Hammer & Nails reflects our commitment to excellence, both on and off the ice. Just as our players strive for perfection in every game, this collaboration ensures our team, staff, and supporters embody confidence and sophistication in all aspects of their lives."

This dynamic collaboration brings together the best in grooming with the excitement of live hockey, offering fans a unique opportunity to experience both top-tier sports entertainment and unparalleled self-care.

Known for its high-end services including expert haircuts, precision shaves, nail care, and a relaxing atmosphere with signature cocktails, Hammer & Nails caters to men who appreciate quality service and a refined experience. This partnership celebrates the intersection of luxury and sports, providing Solar Bears fans with exclusive offers and an elevated grooming experience.

Our customers are passionate, hardworking men who enjoy both the thrill of hockey and the satisfaction of a great grooming experience. We believe this partnership will not only enhance the fan experience but also create exciting opportunities for both Hammer & Nails and the Solar Bears community.

The partnership will feature a variety of exclusive offers and fan engagement opportunities, both in-store and at Solar Bears games. Hammer & Nails will also be actively involved in community outreach, helping to bring together local hockey fans and grooming enthusiasts in a fun and stylish way.

Stay tuned for more information on special events, promotions, and giveaways throughout the season as the partnership kicks off.

