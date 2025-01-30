Gianfranco Cassaro Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Cassaro, 25, has registered 22 points (6g-16a), along with eight penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 39 games to open his professional career with Reading this season. A native of Nobleton, Ontario, Cassaro leads all Reading blue-liners in goals (6) and shots (85), while ranking second among Royals' defensemen in assists (16) and power play assists (8). He also scored his first professional career goal on November 1st against the Trois-Rivières Lions.

The 5'11", 187-pound, left-shot defenseman signed an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley on August 20th, 2024 out of R.I.T. (Rochester Institute of Technology). In 2023-24, Cassaro registered 38 points (18g-20a) in 40 games to lead all NCAA defensemen in goals while finishing fourth in points. He totaled 35 career goals at R.I.T. which set a program record for most goals by a defenseman in the D1-era.

His five-year NCAA career also included two years at UMass-Amherst and totaled 81 points (36g-45a) across 157 games. Additionally, Cassaro played two seasons for the Youngstown Phantoms in the United Stated Hockey league (USHL) where he accumulated 43 points (11g-32a) in 86 USHL career games.

