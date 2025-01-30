Adrien Bisson Traded to Adirondack

Florida Everblades defenseman Adrien Bisson

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President Craig Brush, alongside General Manager and Head Coach Brad Ralph, have announced the club has traded defenseman Adrien Bisson to the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.

Bisson, 26, joined the Everblades from Mercyhurst University in March last season, appearing in nine regular season games and two playoff games to help the Blades win the 2024 Kelly Cup. This season, the Cornwall, Ontario native has four assists in ten games.

Adirondack currently sits in seventh place in the North Division with a 14-20-1-1 record. Last year, the Everblades defeated the Thunder in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals en route to the Kelly Cup championship Bisson helped the team win.

