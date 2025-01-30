Defenseman Connor Punnett Re-Called to AHL's Texas Stars
January 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Connor Punnett has been re-called by the Dallas Stars to the Texas Stars from Idaho.
Punnett, 21, has appeared in 39 games for Idaho this season tallying 14 points (3G, 11A). His 88 penalty minutes are third most amongst ECHL rookies while sitting 11th amongst all league skaters. He leads the Steelheads with four fighting majors.
The 6-foot-2, 202lb rookie defender signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Mar. 7, 2024 after a four year career in the Ontario Hockey League skating in 247 career games notching 120 points (32G, 88A) with 339 penalty minutes playing for Saginaw, Barrie, and Oshawa.
The Steelheads are on the road Friday, Saturday, and Monday in Utah with puck-drop for all three games at 7:10 p.m. (MT).
