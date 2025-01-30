Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 15

January 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), picked up three out of a possible four points last weekend vs. the Tulsa Oilers and now for the first time this season they hit the road for Utah.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 31 at Utah | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Feb. 1 at Utah | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Monday, Feb. 3 at Utah | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 24

Idaho (5) vs. Tulsa (2)

Mason McCarty scored his first goal as a Steelhead midway through the first period as Idaho led 1-0 after the opening 20 minutes. After the Oilers tied the score 3:08 into the second period Brendan Hoffmann (1-2-3) put Idaho back out in front 2:07 later with a power-play score. Tulsa evened the score at 2-2 just 2:46 into the third period before Andrew Bellant (2-1-3) scored a pair of unanswered goals making it 4-2 Idaho. His first of the night came 3:42 after Tulsa tied the score early in the period and then his second came on the man advantage with 1:37 remaining in the game. Connor MacEachern scored an empty netter with 74 seconds left securing the 5-2 win as Bryan Thomson made 38 saves in the victory.

Idaho (3) vs. Tulsa (4) OT

After a scoreless first period A.J. White scored on the power-play giving Idaho a 1-0 lead 42 seconds into the second period and then the Oilers scored a pair of goals shortly after in a span of 3:21 taking a 2-1 advantage. With 1:38 left in the frame Andrei Bakanov (2-0-2) tied the game at 2-2. Tulsa took a 3-2 lead just 2:31 into the third period before Bakanov scored his second of the game on a six-on-five advantage with Tomas Sholl on the bench with just 17 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. At 4:48 of the extra frame Reid Petryk scored securing a 4-3 overtime win for Tulsa as Sholl turned aside 45 of 49 shots in the loss.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (25-11-3-1, 54pts, 0.675%)

2. Tahoe Knight Monsters (25-14-2-1, 53pts, 0.631%)

3. Wichita Thunder (24-15-2-1, 51pts, 0.607%)

4. Tulsa Oilers (22-13-4-2, 50pts, 0.610%)

5. Idaho Steelheads (21-15-4-0, 46pts, 0.575%)

6. Rapid City Rush (12-21-4-3, 31pts, 0.388%)

7. Utah Grizzlies (13-22-3-1, 30pts, 0.385%)

8. Allen Americans (11-21-7-1, 30pts, 0.375%)

THIS WEEK'S MATCHUP

The Steelheads and Grizzlies square off Friday night for the fourth of nine total meetings this season, the first of six in West Valley City at the Maverik Center. Idaho is 2-1 against Utah this season as the two clubs met to open the season in Boise back on Oct. 18 as the Steelheads collected a 7-2 win. The Grizzlies came to Boise for the first weekend in January with Utah winning 4-1 on Jan. 4 and the Steelheads bouncing back with a 3-2 victory the following evening.

Idaho is 137-68-27 all-time vs. Utah including 59-35-12 at the Maverik Center. Friday night will mark the first time this season the two clubs will meet in Utah this season, the latest they have ever met during the regular season at Utah. The two teams first met during the 2005-06 season and have played against one another 236 times in the regular season. Prior to this season, they have been squaring off against one another for 18 seasons having played their first game of the regular season in Utah five times.

Before this season the two franchises have met on average eight times before the end of January, this season they have met just four times before February. The latest Idaho has first played in Utah prior to this Friday night was Dec. 26, 2006.

Collectively speaking, Idaho and Utah have opened the regular season vs. one another nine times across 18 seasons.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss Monday night vs. Wichita as they have collected a point in three of their last four games (2-1-0-1) and are (5-5-0-1) during the month of January. Forward Neil Shealeads Utah with 31 points and 16 goals in 22 games this season while former Steelhead Keaton Mastrodonato is second on the club averaging 1.15 points per game having tallied 23 points (7G, 16A) in 20 games.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#2 Trevor Zins is one of two skaters to have appeared in all 40 games.

#3 Nick Canade has missed nine straight games with an injury.

#8 Andrei Bakanov has tallied seven points (4G, 3A) in seven games since joining Idaho on Jan. 7 Last Saturday he scored two goals for his second career multi-goal game in 131 career ECHL games He has three multi-point games with Idaho and six career multi-point ECHL games.

#9 Brendan Hoffmann is tied for sixth in the ECHL with 16 goals while he has tallied 30 points in 39 games this season For the third year pro his career high was 32 (13G, 19A) in 64 games with Reading during the 2022-23 campaign Last Friday he recorded one goal and two assists for his 10th multi-point game of the year, his second three-point game He has a point in seven of his last 11 games (6G, 7A).

#11 Mason McCarty has registered one goal and one assist in eight games with Idaho since being acquired on Jan. 6.

#13 Francesco Arcuri was re-called by the Dallas Stars (NHL) to the Texas Stars (AHL) on Monday He tallied two assists in both games last weekend vs. Tulsa and has collected eight points (1G, 7A) in 10 games with Idaho this year.

#15 C.J. Walker has missed seven straight games with an injury.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has missed 10 straight games with an injury.

#18 A.J. White snapped a 15-game goal-less drought last Saturday with his second power-play goal of the season, his sixth overall goal of the season His 27 assists are tied for sixth amongst ECHL skaters as he has collected a point in 25 of 39 games this year He has a point in seven of his last 11 games (1G, 8A).

#19 Patrick Moynihan has tallied two goals and two assists in 10 games with Idaho since being acquired on Jan. 2.

#21 Pito Walton has appeared in 10 games with the Steelheads since being acquired on Dec. 30.

#23 Demetrios Koumontzis has notched one goal and two assists in 11 games since making his season debut on Dec. 31.

#24 Reece Harsch played in both games this past weekend after missing the previous four with an injury.

#26 Jade Miller has a goal and an assist in his last three games.

#27 Jason Horvath tallied an assist last Friday in his Idaho debut.

#29 Connor MacEachern has notched three points (2G, 1A) in his last five games after missing the previous missing the previous 13 with an injury.

#30 Bryan Thomson has won back-to-back games and five of his last seven He has made 30 or more saves in eight straight contests and in 13 of 16 decisions this year.

#33 Ben Kraws is tied for eighth in the ECHL with 11 wins He has faced 634 shots this season, 12th most amongst all league goaltenders and fifth amongst ECHL rookie netminders.

#35 Tomas Sholl announced his retirement as he set to join the Meridian Fire Department He made 45 saves in his last game on Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss In parts of four seasons as a Steelhead he appeared in 97 games posting a (66-22-6-3) record with 2.07 goals against average and .933 save percentage His 66 wins are second most in Idaho's ECHL era while his 12 shutouts are the franchise record.

#43 Matt Register is tied for third in the ECHL with 31 assists and tied for first amongst ECHL defensemen His 35 points are tied for second amongst all ECHL defenders He has an assist in five straight games (6A) Last Friday night he tallied two assists for his 10th multi-point game of the season He has a point in 24 of 40 games this year.

#47 Patrick Kudla missed both games last weekend with an injury.

#67 Hank Crone has missed 10 straight games with an injury.

#74 Connor Punnett recorded his team leading fourth fighting major of the season last Friday He was suspended for Saturday night's game.

#77 Andrew Bellant has tallied four goals and one assist in seven games with Idaho since being acquired on Jan. 5 He recorded two goals and an assist last Friday for his third career three-point game in his 178thcareer ECHL game It was his fifth multi-goal game.

TEAM NOTES

- The Steelheads are 5-4-1 in the month of January having scored 24 goals while allowing 32.

- Idaho has 32 games remaining in their regular season schedule Six against Rapid City, Utah, Tahoe, and Kansas City, five against Allen, two against Wichita, and one Tulsa Over there next 14 games Idaho will play Utah and Rapid City six different times.

- Idaho has scored a power-play goal in three of their last four games (5-for-13, 38.5%) On the season they're 14th in the ECHL (26-for-136, 19.1%) They're (13-3-2) when scoring a power-play goal including (5-2) on the road They've scored two power-play goals in a game eight times with a (5-2-1) record.

- During the month of January, the Steelheads are (18-for-22, 81.8%) on the penalty kill.

- The Steelheads have a point in four of their last five games (3-1-1).

- Idaho has scored first in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 22/23 On the season they're (12-1-3) when scoring first.

- Idaho has 14 fighting majors on the season with a record of (10-3) in a game when dropping the gloves including (5-0) on home ice and (5-3) on the road.

- Idaho is 10-0 when leading after the first period and 15-0 when leading after two periods.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

