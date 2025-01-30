Three Players Return from San Jose

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Barracuda have sent three players to the Thunder.

Gabriel Carriere and Luke Grainger have been loaned to Wichita. Mitchell Russell has been reassigned by the Sharks to the Thunder.

Carriere recently played for the Barracuda this past Sunday and earned a 4-2 win over the Toronto Marlies. He stopped 23 shots to improve to 3-1 during his time in the AHL.

The University of Vermont product has been rock solid for the Thunder so far this season. Carriere is ninth in the ECHL in goals-against (2.30), tied for third in save percentage (.929) and tied for second with three shutouts.

Grainger was recalled to San Jose back on December 2. A native of Montreal, Quebec, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward has four points (2g, 2a) in 13 games for Wichita. He has played in seven games this year for the Barracuda, recording one goal.

Prior to turning pro, Grainger played five years at Western Michigan University. He was named team captain this past year and a career-high 48 points (14g, 34a) in 38 games. His performance earned him a Hobey Baker nomination last season. Grainger finished his collegiate career with 103 points (38g, 65a) and a +21 rating in 140 games for the Mustangs.

Russell was reassigned to the Barracuda on January 11. He appeared in five games during his last stint in the AHL. In 27 games for the Thunder, the third-year forward from Peterborough, Ontario has 12 points (5g, 7a).

Prior to turning pro, he played five years in the Ontario Hockey League with Owen Sound and North Bay. He served as an alternate captain with the Battalion this past season while piling up 88 points (41g, 47a) in 64 games. He also registered 22 points (11g, 11a) in 11 playoff games for North Bay.

Wichita continues its seven-game road trip on Friday night at the BOK Center against Tulsa.

