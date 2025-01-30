Ryan Fanti Recalled by Syracuse Crunch; Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor

January 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Jan. 30) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled goaltender Ryan Fanti from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears. Additionally, the Solar Bears have signed goaltender Ty Taylor to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Fanti, 25, has appeared in 24 games this season for Orlando, posting a 11-10-2 record, with a 2.84 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .906 save percentage (SV%). The Thunder Bay, Ontario native has won eight of his last nine starts and was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Jan. 6.

The former Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog has spent the past three seasons in the Edmonton Oilers organization with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL and Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL. In 75 ECHL games, Fanti has posted a 35-32-3 record, a 3.12 goals against average (GAA), and a .902 save percentage (SV%). Fanti signed a One-Year, AHL contract with the Crunch in the summer of 2024.

Taylor, 25, has appeared in 16 SPHL games this season with the Evansville Thunderbolts, going 6-6-3, with a 2.27 goals against average (GAA) and a .931 save percentage (SV%). The 6-foot-4, 200-native of Richmond, British Columbia, Canada returns to the Solar Bears for the second time this season and has appeared in one prior game with the club during the 2021-22 season.

In 33 SPHL games over two seasons, Taylor has a 11-14-3 record, a 2.50 GAA and .921 SV%. Taylor also spent one season in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) with the Glasgow Clan, appearing in 17 games.

Prior to his professional career, Taylor spent three seasons at University of New Hampshire, where he was teammates with current Solar Bears Ara Nazarian and Ryan Verrier, as well as former Solar Bears Rich Boyd, Eric Esposito, and Kohei Sato. He later spent the 2021-22 season at MacEwan University (USports).

Taylor was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round, 214 overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft. He was later traded to the Anaheim Ducks and then to the Edmonton Oilers on March 6, 2024.

