Lions Now Sit Atop the North Division
January 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières made it two wins in a row in their four-game series against the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners on Wednesday night with a 4-1 win at Colisée Vidéotron. With the victory, the Lions moved ahead of the (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Wheeling Nailers to take the lead in the North Division.
Both teams took a while before they found their skating legs in the first period, with the Lions only registering one shot on goal in the opening eight minutes. The pace quickened in the second half of the period, and Trois-Rivières' third line opened the scoring when Justin Ducharme notched his fourth goal of the season.
The Lions took a three-goal lead in the second period with markers coming from Anthony Beauchamp - who was making his return to the line-up - and Isaac Dufort. Following the Lions' third goal the Mariners opted to take a time out, which appeared to be the spark the New Englanders required. Trois-Rivières goaltender Luke Cavallin remained rock solid, however, blanking the Mariners after 40 minutes of play.
Maine reduced the margin to 3-1 at the 8:13 mark of the third period, but the Lions scored once again at 14:33 with a Vincent Sévigny power play tally to restore their three-goal lead and ultimately the 4-1 victory.
The Lions and Mariners will close out the four-game series with games Friday night and Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.
1st star: Anthony Beauchamp, Lions de Trois-Rivières
2nd star: Morgan Adams-Moisan, Lions de Trois-Rivières
3rd star: Nicolas Guay, Lions de Trois-Rivières
