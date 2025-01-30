ECHL Transactions - January 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 30, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Joe Widmar, F

Worcester:

Tyson Kirkby, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Adrien Bisson, D acquired from Florida 1/28

Allen:

add Jay Powell, D acquired from Kansas City 1/27

delete Mike Van Unen, D placed on reserve

delete Quinn Warmuth, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Joe Widmar, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Blake Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve

delete Connor Punnett, D recalled to Texas by Dallas

Orlando:

add Jake Chiasson, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

add Ty Taylor, G signed contract

delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled by Syracuse

delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on reserve

delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Alex Cohen, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Gianfranco Cassaro, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

