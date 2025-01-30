ECHL Transactions - January 30
January 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 30, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Joe Widmar, F
Worcester:
Tyson Kirkby, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Adrien Bisson, D acquired from Florida 1/28
Allen:
add Jay Powell, D acquired from Kansas City 1/27
delete Mike Van Unen, D placed on reserve
delete Quinn Warmuth, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Joe Widmar, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Blake Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve
delete Connor Punnett, D recalled to Texas by Dallas
Orlando:
add Jake Chiasson, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
add Ty Taylor, G signed contract
delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled by Syracuse
delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on reserve
delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Alex Cohen, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Reading:
add Gianfranco Cassaro, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
