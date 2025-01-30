Americans Defeat Rapid City 3-2 to End Losing Skid

January 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (11-21-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, faced the Rapid City Rush (12-21-4-3) on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center and it was the Americans coming out on top 3-2 in Allen.

The Americans never led until late in the second period when Hudson Wilson found the back of the net for his second goal of the season at 19:26 to give Allen a 3-2 lead after two periods of play.

Despite being outshot 40-20 over the final two periods, the Americans held on for a one-goal victory over the R apid City Rush.

Spencer Asuchak led the way for Allen, scoring a goal and adding an assist. His 13th goal of the year. Asuchak notched his 28th and 29th points in the victory.

Dylan Wells had his best night between the pipes for the Americans stopping 44 of 46 Rapid City shots. He earned his team-leading fifth win of the season improving to 5-3-0-1.

With the win, the Americans ended their seven-game losing streak and tied Utah with 30 points each in the Mountain Division. Utah still has a game in hand on the Americans. Allen climbed to within one point of sixth place Rapid City.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - H. Wilson

2. ALN - D. Wells

3. ALN - S. Asuchak

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson: "It was nice to get that first win behind the bench. The guys worked really hard tonight killing off several Rapid City power plays. Spencer (Asuchak) did a great job tonight winning some big faceoffs down the stretch."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.