Orange County SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
New Mexico United returns to top of Western Conference table with 3-0 road victory against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium, as Talen Maples buried a pair of penalty kicks before Luiz Fernando joined him on the scoresheet.
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2025
- Single Goal Sends Hounds to Defeat in Colorado - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Single Goal Sends Hounds to Defeat in Colorado - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- San Antonio FC Drops Road Test at Charleston Battery - San Antonio FC
- Rowdies Fall, 3-0, to Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hartford Rallies Back to Draw Louisville Extending Home Unbeaten Streak to Four - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity Can't Finish Hartford, Settles for Road Draw - Louisville City FC
- Miami FC Tops Loudoun United FC - Loudoun United FC
- Rhode Island FC Extends Unbeaten Run to Four with 3-0 Win over Tampa Bay Rowdies - Rhode Island FC
- Big Home Win Has North Carolina FC Streaking - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Big Home Win Has North Carolina FC Streaking - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Big Home Win Has North Carolina FC Streaking - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- FC Tulsa Head to Kentucky to Take on USL Championship Newcomers Lexington SC - FC Tulsa
- New Mexico United Announces Academy Contract Signing of Bodie Ford - New Mexico United
- LouCity Opponent Eintracht Frankfurt Qualifies for UEFA Champions League - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Welcomes New Mexico United
- Orange County SC Drops Another One on the Road in North Carolina 0-1
- Kickoff Time Change: May 24 Match Moved to 6PM for KCAL 9 Broadcast
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Takes on North Carolina FC
- OCSC Foundation and Anaheim Elementary School District Celebrate Youth Soccer Success