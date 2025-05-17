Orange County SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







New Mexico United returns to top of Western Conference table with 3-0 road victory against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium, as Talen Maples buried a pair of penalty kicks before Luiz Fernando joined him on the scoresheet.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2025

