Orange County SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
United States U-17 international Pedro Guimaraes had a goal and assist as Orange County SC rallied four separate occasions to play to a 4-4 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at Championship Soccer Stadium as the visitors got a pair of assists from Enzo Martinez and a goal by Ronaldo Damus against his former club.
