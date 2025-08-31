Orange County SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







United States U-17 international Pedro Guimaraes had a goal and assist as Orange County SC rallied four separate occasions to play to a 4-4 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at Championship Soccer Stadium as the visitors got a pair of assists from Enzo Martinez and a goal by Ronaldo Damus against his former club.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.