Olivia Miles Drops Career-High 31 Points on 80% Shooting: Full Highlights
Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The rookie was SPECIAL tonight
Olivia Miles poured in a career-high 31 PTS on 12-15 shooting, adding 4 REB and 4 AST to lead the Lynx to a win.
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â First Lynx rookie with 30+ PTS since 2010 ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Joined Paige Bueckers as the only rookies in WNBA history with 30+ PTS on 80% shooting ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â First player in WNBA history with 275+ PTS and 75+ AST through their first 15 career games
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026
- Sparks Suffer Home Loss to Minnesota - Los Angeles Sparks
- New York Liberty to Host 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Presented by Coinbase on June 30 at Barclays Center - New York Liberty
- Aces Clinch Spot in 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game with 86-76 Win at Phoenix - Las Vegas Aces
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (6.18.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 91, Wings 80 - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.