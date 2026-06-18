Olivia Miles Drops Career-High 31 Points on 80% Shooting: Full Highlights

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The rookie was SPECIAL tonight

Olivia Miles poured in a career-high 31 PTS on 12-15 shooting, adding 4 REB and 4 AST to lead the Lynx to a win.

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â First Lynx rookie with 30+ PTS since 2010 ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Joined Paige Bueckers as the only rookies in WNBA history with 30+ PTS on 80% shooting ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â First player in WNBA history with 275+ PTS and 75+ AST through their first 15 career games

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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