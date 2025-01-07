Oklahoma City Blue vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Game Highlights
January 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video
Check out the Oklahoma City Blue Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 7, 2025
- Crutcher Drops 30 in Squadron Loss to Nets - Birmingham Squadron
- Santa Cruz Warriors Claim Series Win over Iowa Wolves - Iowa Wolves
- Nets Defeat Squadron at Home - Long Island Nets
- San Diego Clippers Welcome Three Newcomers - San Diego Clippers
- Charge Fall in Capital City - Cleveland Charge
- Kevin Knox II Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Mad Ants Prevail over Celtics Behind Freeman's Career Day - Indiana Mad Ants
- Maine Celtics Fall to Mad Ants - Maine Celtics
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Quinn Slazinski - Wisconsin Herd
- Legends Acquire Max Fiedler in Three-Team Trade - Texas Legends
- NBA G League Announces Schedule Change - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma City Blue Stories
- Blue Wins Season-Opener Versus Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Roster
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule
- Ramsey Named to All-NBA G Leauge Third Team