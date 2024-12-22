Oilers Defeat Americans, Head into Holiday Break on Five-Game Point Streak

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Allen Americans 4-3 at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon, grabbing five of a possible six points on the weekend.

Brayden Guy struck first for the Americans in the action, beating Talyn Boyko on Allen's sixth shot of the contest 4:58 into the action. Tyler Poulsen answered with his second goal in as many games with 3:24 left in the period, tying the game 1-1 through one period.

Former Oilers J.C. Brassard and Kyle Crnkovic linked up to put Allen ahead again, scoring 2:52 into the middle frame. Once again Poulsen knotted the contest, scoring 21 seconds before the midway mark of the game on a high-effort wraparound. Michael Farren scored his 10th of the season with two minutes left in the period, giving the captain an active, seven-game point streak and giving his team a 3-2 lead - the Oilers first of the game.

Farren notched his second of the game and 10th in his last seven outings 5:24 into the period, set up by a seam pass from Poulsen with the extra attacker on, putting Tulsa up 4-2. Harrison Blaisdell notched his first professional goal just 22 seconds later, closing the score 4-3.

Tulsa heads to Tahoe for a post-break battle in Stateline, Nevada against the Tahoe Knight Monsters at 9:30 p.m. CT.

