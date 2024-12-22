K-Wings Deal Rookie Defenseman Jaden Shields to Admirals

December 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday that rookie defenseman Jaden Shields has been traded to the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations.

The defenseman heads to the Admirals after nine games for the K-Wings this season (0g-2a).

Shields, 24, is a 5-foot 10-inch, 176-pound, Royal Oak, MI native posted 39 points (11g-28a) for Adrian College (NCAA-III) in 32 games as an alternate captain last season. He then signed with Tulsa and made his professional debut, notching three assists in three games with one playoff appearance for the Oilers.

Kalamazoo wraps up the weekend hosting the Wheeling Nailers (18-4-1-0) at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Wings Event Center.

