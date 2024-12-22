Young Backstops 2-1 Win for Wings

KALAMAZOO, MI- Every once in a while, a hot goaltender can steal a game, and that's what the Wheeling Nailers ran into on Sunday afternoon at Wings Event Center. Ty Young made 36 saves to lead the Kalamazoo Wings to a 2-1 win, as Peter Laviolette was the lone Wheeling player to solve him.

Neither team was able to light the lamp in the first period, which saw Kalamazoo hold a 14-11 advantage in shots on goal. The Wings ultimately broke through with a pair of tallies in the middle frame. The opening marker came with loads of congestion around the crease at the 9:06 mark. Davis Codd crashed in, and was able to push the puck in over the line. The play was originally ruled no goal, but was reversed following video review. With 2:15 to go, Kalamazoo struck again with heavy traffic. Luc Salem's left point wrist shot was denied, but the rebound booted out to Ted Nichol, who lifted the puck up and over a sprawled out Taylor Gauthier.

Wheeling pulled to within one at the 10:57 mark of the third period. Gabe Klassen fired a shot on goal from the right circle, which was stopped. However, Peter Laviolette drove in to the right side of the crease, where he scooped the rebound up and into the top-left corner of the cage. The Nailers put 16 shots on goal in the final frame, but a tying goal wasn't in the cards, and the Wings prevailed, 2-1.

Both goaltenders turned in terrific performances. Ty Young backstopped the win for Kalamazoo, as he thwarted 36 of the 37 shots he faced. Taylor Gauthier made 28 saves on 30 shots for the Nailers.

