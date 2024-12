ECHL Transactions - December 22

December 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 22, 2024:

Allen:

add Hudson Wilson, D returned from loan by Tucson

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Tristan Ashbrook, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild

delete Josh Burnside, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mason McCarty, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Bakersfield

delete Zach White, F suspended by Fort Wayne

Iowa:

add Jack O'Brien, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild

delete Jack O'Brien, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Jaden Shields, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Davi Codd, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jaden Shields, D traded to Norfolk

delete Joey Raats, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Charlie Wright, D assigned by Coachella Valley

add Cade Borchardt, F assigned by Coachella Valley

delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Charlie Wright, D placed on reserve

delete Cade Borchardt, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Nick Jermain, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jimmy Lambert, F placed on reserve

delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from reserve

add Marko Reifenberger, F activated from reserve

add Keegan Iverson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve

delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve

delete Ben Zloty, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

delete Matt Tendler, G released as emergency backup goalie

Savannah:

delete Liam Arnsby, F recalled by Charlotte

South Carolina:

add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve

delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on reserve

delete Jamie Engelbert, F placed on reserve

delete Alexander Suzdalev, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Xavier Cormier, F activated from reserve

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve

Utah:

delete James Shearer, D suspended by Utah

