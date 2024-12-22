K-Wings Hammer Nailers Sunday
December 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (10-13-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, notched two goals in the second period and rode an outstanding goaltending performance to a 2-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers (18-5-1-0) Sunday.
Kalamazoo opened the scoring up at the 9:06 mark of the middle frame, as Davis Codd (1) won a loose puck out front and pushed the puck into the back of the net with tons of traffic in front of the Wheeling netminder. Ayden McDonald (7) and Luc Salem (4) assisted on the gritty goal.
The K-Wings scored the game-winning goal off the stick of Ted Nichol (3) at the 17:45 mark of the second. On the play, Salem (5) took the initial shot and a long rebound fell into the lap of Nichol on the right side of the goal. Mark Cheremeta (2) took the secondary assist on Nichol's open net splash.
Wheeling added a goal at the 10:57 mark of the third, but the K-Wings' defense, quarterbacked by Ty Young's (3-2-0-0) 36-save performance, sealed the victory.
Kalamazoo was scoreless on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The K-Wings next matchup is this Friday at 7 p.m. EST versus the Bloomington Bison (10-13-0-2) at Wings Event Center. It's also the Down Syndrome Awareness game.
