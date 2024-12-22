Americans Drop a Close Game in Tulsa 4-3

December 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans center Kyle Crnkovic (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans (8-13-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost to the Tulsa Oilers (16-8-2-0) 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma.

The Allen Americans blew leads of 1-0 and 2-1 as the Oilers with a come from behind victory on Sunday afternoon. Former Americans forward Tyler Poulson had a pair of goals and an assist. Solag Bakich had two helpers for the Oilers.

Brayden Guy (6), J.C Brassard (1), and Harrison Blaisdell (1), were the goal scorers for the Americans. Ayo Adeniye picked up his first career point with the secondary assist on Brayden Guy's first period goal.

Luke Richardson made his second straight start suffering the loss. He stopped 32 of Tulsa's 36 shots to fall to 1-1 in two starts with the Americans. Mark Duarte extended his point streak to three games with a first period assist.

Hudson Wilson was returned to the Americans today from the American Hockey Leagues Tucson Roadrunners, where he appeared in one game. Wilson was minus one on Sunday afternoon with two shots on net.

The Americans are off until December 27th when the Kansas City Mavericks return to Allen for a two-game series.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - T. Poulsen

2. TUL - M. Farren

3. TUL - S. Bakich

