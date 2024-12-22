Admirals Acquire Defenseman Shields from Kalamazoo

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have acquired defenseman Jaden Shields from the Kalamazoo Wings.

Shields, 24, joins the Admirals after playing in nine games with the K-Wings this season, posted two assists and a plus-two rating.

The Michigan native played four years at Adrian College, here he accumulated a minimum of 21 points in each of his seasons with Bulldogs.

