Game Day Preview: Allen at Tulsa, 3:05 PM CST

December 22, 2024

Allen Americans defenseman Quinn Warmuth

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans (8-12-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tulsa Oilers (15-8-2-0) this afternoon at 3:05 PM CST at the BOK Center. This is the final game of a four games in five day stretch.

Bounce Back : The Americans ended their losing streak on Saturday night in Wichita with a 4-2 victory over the Thunder at Intrust Bank Arena. Trailing 2-0 in the second period, the Americans rolled off four unanswered goals in a come from behind win. Mark Duarte scored a pair of goals for Allen, his eighth and ninth of the season. Brayden Watts (9) and Nolan Orzeck (1) also joined in with goals. Spencer Asuchak had three assists. The Americans improved to 2-2-1 against Wichita this season. The Americans went 1-for-3 on the power play while Wichita was 1-for-6. Mark Duarte scored on the power play for a second straight game. After combining for 96 minutes penalty minutes on Friday night in Allen, the two teams managed just 24 total on Saturday. Dakota Seman led Allen with six penalty minutes.

Power Play back on track: The Americans scored on the power play for a second straight game after ending an 0-for-15 stretch on Friday night in Allen. Mark Duarte provided the lone power play goal on Saturday night as the Americans went 1-for-3. Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans with four power play goals. Allen entered Saturday night's game ninth overall in the ECHL at 20.0 %.

Richardson makes his first Allen Start: Luke Richardson who made his Americans debut on Friday night in relief of starter Anson Thornton, earned the start on Saturday night in Wichita and picked up his first victory between the pipes stopping 20 of 22 Wichita Thunder shots to get the victory. He's 2-0 overall this season with the other victory coming earlier this season for Wheeling.

Hardie listed as day to day: James Hardie who was injured last weekend in Indiana, missed his fifth straight game on Saturday night with an upper body injury. He is on the trip with the Americans and could return to the lineup on Sunday in Tulsa.

Losing Streak Ends: The Americans ended their eight-game losing streak on Saturday night in Wichita. The eight-game streak was tied for the longest in team history;

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-6-4

Away: 6-6-1

Overall: 8-12-5

Last 10: 2-6-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (11) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (15) Brayden Watts

Points: (24) Brayden Watts

+/-: (2) *Hudson Wilson

PIM's: (49) Artyom Kulakov

*In the AHL with Tucson

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 6-6-1

Away: 9-2-1

Overall: 15-8-2-0

Last 10: 5-4-1

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (10) Alec Butcher

Assists: (14) Reid Petryk

Points: (19) Reid Petryk

+/-: (+6) Michael Farren

PIM's (29) Solag Bakich

