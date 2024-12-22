Cyclones Split with K-Wings, Lose 2-1

December 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Kalamazoo Wings, 2-1, on Saturday night at the Wings Event Center. A back-and-forth game saw Ben Berard score the game winner on a breakaway to give Kalamazoo the win and the series split against Cincinnati.

Jay Keranen would take a hooking penalty to give Cincinnati a power play in the early stages of the first period.

At the 7:53 mark of the first period, Chris Dodero and Ty Voit connected on the power play, Voit would pass it to Chas Sharpe, who blasted his ninth goal of the season to make it 1-0, Cyclones.

Sharpe now has power play goals in back-to-back games and leads the Cyclones in that category with his fourth of the season. With his assist, Voit has points in four-straight games (2g, 4a) and Dodero registered his first point as a Cyclone.

Travis Broughman would tie the game at the 14:08 mark to tie the game at 1-1 late in the first period. The goal would be his sixth of the season and was assisted by Ayden MacDonald.

Neither team would score in the second period, thanks in part to a strong showing from both netminders. Kalamazoo's Jonathan Lemieux and Cincinnati's Pavel Cajan combined for 19 saves to keep it 1-1 heading into the third.

Ben Berard would score a shorthanded goal on a breakaway off a Cincinnati turnover in the offensive zone to make it 2-1. Berard's eighth goal of the season would serve as the game winner and give Kalamazoo their ninth victory of the season.

Cincinnati falls to 5-16-4-0 in the 2024-24 regular season.

The Cyclones will observe the holiday break before returning to Heritage Bank Center on Friday, December 27 when they host the Wheeling Nailers on home ice. That game will start at 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. It will also be $2 Beer Night for those in attendance at Heritage Bank Center.

