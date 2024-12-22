ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
December 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Florida's Sean Allen has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #357, South Carolina at Florida, on Dec. 22.
Allen is fined and suspended as a result of his aggressor game misconduct at 19:14 of the third period.
Allen will miss Florida's games vs. Orlando on Dec. 27, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - December 22 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Admirals Acquire Defenseman Shields from Kalamazoo - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Deal Rookie Defenseman Jaden Shields to Admirals - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Tulsa, 3:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Split with K-Wings, Lose 2-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cockerill's Hat Trick Powers Icemen to Dominant 7-2 Win over Gladiators - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.