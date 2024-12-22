ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

December 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Florida's Sean Allen has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #357, South Carolina at Florida, on Dec. 22.

Allen is fined and suspended as a result of his aggressor game misconduct at 19:14 of the third period.

Allen will miss Florida's games vs. Orlando on Dec. 27, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

