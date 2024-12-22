Admirals Skate into Holiday Break on Winners Side

Norfolk, VA - In an effort to avoid a weekend sweep, the Norfolk Admirals faced off against the Trois-Rivières Lions for the final contest in their significant series. With four goals scored in the third period, the Admirals secured a 5-2 victory over the Lions, allowing them to enter the Holidays with a positive outcome.

Dom DiVincentiis made his tenth start for the Admirals and delivered another commendable performance, concluding the game with 20 saves out of 22 shots faced.

The initial period of play showcased a lone goal, as both teams exhibited sluggishness on either end of the ice. The impact of fatigue was evident, given that this competition marked the third game within three days. The visitors ultimately registered the opening goal after the halfway point, with Tommy Cormier capitalizing on a rebound during a two-on-one breakaway that successfully eluded DiVincentiis.

Norfolk encountered penalties-related challenges later in the period; however, they managed to withstand the formidable power play unit of the Lions, maintaining a one-goal deficit. At the end of the first period, the Lions held a 1-0 advantage, despite being outshot by the Admirals, with a tally of 10-7.

A few minutes into the second period, Pavel Padakin equalized the score at one for Norfolk with a shot from the slot that struck the crossbar and entered the net. This goal invigorated the atmosphere within Norfolk Scope, enabling the Admirals to regain their momentum.

While the Lions directed the pace of the game during the opening twenty minutes, the second period was dominated by Norfolk, allowing them to level the score as they approached the second intermission. It remained 1-1 after 40 minutes as the Admirals outshot the Lions 17-6 in the period.

Seven minutes into the final period of the game, Carson Golder provided the Norfolk team with a 2-1 advantage by executing a shot from the slot, marking his 13th goal of the current season. A mere two minutes later, Ryan Chyzowski scored his sixth goal of the season, capitalizing on a pass made from behind the net by Brady Fleurent, thereby extending the lead to 3-1. The Lions subsequently reduced the deficit to 3-2, following an own goal attributed to Darick Louis-Jean.

Following this, the Admirals tallied two additional goals to secure their victory in the series. Fleurent successfully netted his tenth goal of the season during a power play, enhancing the score to 4-2. In the closing moments of the game, Padakin contributed an empty-net goal, resulting in a final score of 5-2, thus ensuring the afternoon's triumph.

Norfolk is tied with Wheeling in first place of the ECHL North Division with 37 points going into the Holiday Break.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - R. Chyzowski (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

2. NOR - C. Golder (1 goal, 1 assist)

3. NOR - P. Padakin (2 goals, +2)

The Admirals will take a short respite for several days to celebrate the holiday season before commencing a four-game road trip. This journey will begin in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday, where the Norfolk Admirals will face the Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

