Oilers Announce Series of Transactions

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the reassignment of goaltender Julian Junca and defenseman Luka Profaca from their respective AHL clubs. In addition, forward Carson Focht has signed a PTO with the Henderson Silver Knights.

Junca , 26, returns to the Oilers after making his AHL debut with the Chicago Wolves, following an appearance for France's international team. The 6'5, 203 lbs. goaltender leads the Oilers with 11 wins, playing in a team-high 21 games.

Profaca, 21, returns to the Oilers blue line after his third AHL call-up this season. The 6'2, 195 lbs. defenseman was selected as the Oilers All-Star representative earlier this season, logging 10 points (3G, 7A) in 22 games with the Oilers. Profaca has dressed for San Diego 10 times this season, earning an assist. In total, Profaca boasts six points (1G, 5A) in 57 career AHL games.

Focht, 24, heads to Henderson of the AHL on a PTO. The former Canucks' prospect has 22 points (8G, 14A) in 43 games with Tulsa this season. In 72 career AHL games, the 6'1, 185 lbs. forward sports 24 points (9G, 15A). Focht will join the Silver Knights in Colorado.

The Oilers host the Idaho Steelheads for the first meeting of a three-in-three on tomorrow, Feb. 23 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

