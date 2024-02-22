Greenville's Fast Start Enough to Beat Rush

Rapid City Rush's Blake Bennett and Greenville Swamp Rabbits'Ethan Cap in action

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Thursday night in Greenville, 5-1.

The Swamp Rabbits opened the scoring with five unanswered goals, the first scored by Anthony Beauchamp, his eighth of the season.

Austin Saint and Ben Freeman rounded out the first period scoring for the Swamp Rabbits who outshot the Rush only 14-12 in the first period.

The relentless attack for Greenville even found some puck luck as a centering pass from Jake Stevens ricocheted off a Rush skate and in to make it 4-0. The final Greenville goal was scored by Brannon McManus who was set up by Beauchamp at the left wing.

Jacob Ingham was a stalwart in net for the Swamp Rabbits, turning out 34 consecutive shots before Blake Bennett scored on the final Rush shot of the game for his 21st goal of the year.

Rapid City finished 1-for-2 on the powerplay and held Greenville without a goal on their only powerplay chance of the game.

The Rush are now on a seven-game losing skid, but remain just seven points behind Utah and Allen for the Mountain Division's final playoff spot with 22 games left in the year.

Greenville hosts Rapid City again on Saturday night from Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m.

