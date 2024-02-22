Mavericks Sign Rookie Defenseman Jakob Brahaney

February 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today the signing of defenseman Jakob Brahaney.

Brahaney, 24, is a 6-2, 192-pound defenseman from Queen's University (Ontario, Canada).

Playing in 66 career USports games, Brahaney notched 25 points across three seasons with the Gaels. Brahaney was an alternate captain at Queen's University in the 2023-24 season.

The Mavericks are the top team in the ECHL and having one of their best seasons in franchise history. Tickets are still available for one of Kansas City's most fun, affordable and family-friendly events at 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.