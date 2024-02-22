Ingham's Night in Net Powers Swamp Rabbits to Win in Series Opener

February 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Jacob Ingham on in action

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Jacob Ingham on in action(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Jake Stevens, Ben Freeman, Anthony Beauchanp (G, Ast each), and Tanner Eberle (2ast) helped build an early lead for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, but Jacob Ingham maintained the separation with 34 saves on 35 shots to beat the Rapid City Rush 5-1 on Thursday night.

The Swamp Rabbits came out guns blazing in the first period, carrying a 3-0 lead into the dressing room. Anthony Beauchamp started off the scoring entries with a slick backhander from the right side that squeaked by Rush goalie Matt Radomsky, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead at 5:48 of the first (Tanner Eberle had the lone assist). Moments later, Austin Saint notched his second professional goal in the last three games, firing home an east-west pass from below the goal line from JD Greenway to double the Swamp Rabbits lead to 2-0 with 9:14 left in the first (Greenway and Jake Stevens assisted). Swamp Rabbits Captain Ben Freeman ended the first period scoring run with a point-blank re-direct of a Joe Leahy pass, roofing it over Radomsky and tripling the Swamp Rabbits advantage to 3-0 with 3:17 left in the opening frame (Leahy and Eberle assisted). Jacob Ingham, net-minder of the Swamp Rabbits, stopped all 12 Rush shots he saw on net in the first 20 minutes.

Two more goal scorers added their name to the ledger in the second frame, beginning with Jake Stevens. At 7:05 of the second period, Stevens came in off the blue line and fired the puck off of Radomsky, but then it bounced off of a defender and trickled over the line, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 4-0 lead. Brannon McManus took a page out of his Captain's book and redirected an Anthony Beauchamp pass from the top of the crease to blow open the Greenville advantage to 5-0 with 8:28 left in the frame (Beauchamp and Josh McKechney assisted). The fifth gal prompted the removal of Radomsky from the Rush net, which was manned by Jason Pawloski for the remainder of the game. Ingham again stood tall, denying another 9 shots for a total of 21 saves through 40 minutes.

The Swamp Rabbits desperately held on to try and help Ingham get the shutout he deserved, but the Rush thwarted it in the final minute. With 55.4 seconds left in the game, Blake Bennett rifled the puck past Ingham on a one-timer to get Rapid City on the board, bringing the final score to 5-1 (James Hardie had the lone assist).

Jacob Ingham was sensational in net, stopping all but one of 35 shots from the Rush (13-6-1-0).

The Swamp Rabbits continue their three-game series against the Rapid City Rush this weekend, with game two set for Saturday, February 24th. The second game, slated for 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, is "Military Appreciation Night", presented by Budweiser, featuring a specialty jersey and a postgame auction.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.