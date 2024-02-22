ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced that Worcester's Artyum Kulakov has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #690, Worcester at Florida, on Feb. 21.

Kulakov is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized boarding infraction at 19:25 of the second period.

Kulakov will miss Worcester's game at Florida on Feb. 23

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

